HOPCOMS faces decline with outlets in Bengaluru dropping from 316 to 200: Report

Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Limited (HOPCOMS), the once-popular state-run supplier of fresh fruits and vegetables in Bengaluru, has seen a significant decline in its presence across the city. Established with the goal of providing an alternative to middlemen and offering farm-fresh produce directly to consumers, Hopcoms was once a key player in Bengaluru’s agricultural supply chain. Over the last five to six years, many outlets have closed due to ongoing construction projects, such as road widening, flyovers, and metro works.

However, in recent years, the number of its outlets has dropped from 316 to around 200, including mobile vans, leading to challenges for both farmers and consumers, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

The decline in Hopcoms outlets has been caused by several factors, including financial losses, a lack of proper infrastructure, shrinking staff, and minimal attention from officials. Over the last five to six years, many outlets have closed due to ongoing construction projects, such as road widening, flyovers, and metro works, while others shut down due to staffing shortages, the report noted.

READ | Ratan Tata demise: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pay condolences

One Hopcoms official explained that at least a couple of outlets close every month. The staff shortage is one of the main reasons for this, as the organization hasn’t recruited new employees in several years, he said, as quoted in the publication.

Hopcoms once had around 900 employees but now operates with just 360, many of whom are nearing retirement. To address this, the Horticulture Department has authorized the hiring of 50 contract workers to help revive the outlets. Once the new staff is hired, the organization plans to reopen some closed outlets and possibly set up new ones in high-demand areas, the report said.

READ | Sudha Murthy recalls her memories with Ratan Tata in Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Sciences, ‘personal loss,’ she says

Jayaprakash, General Manager of Hopcoms, confirmed the plans, stating that they are in the process of hiring staff and hope to reopen the closed outlets soon.

A customer also spoke to the publication and suggested that modernizing operations, using digital platforms for home delivery, and improving the supply chain could help Hopcoms regain its position as a trusted source for fresh produce in Bengaluru.