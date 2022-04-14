How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal

The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed B.Tech, BE, M.Tech or ME, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards.

The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. The candidate ought to be proficient in developing and working on converter hardware and laboratory prototypes.

Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview.

Eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed form to E-mail ID, jakarthik@nitk.edu.in with all necessary documents before 22nd April.

Full information:



Name of Organisation: National Institute of Technology Karnataka

Location: Suratkal, Karnataka

Name of Post: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Wages: ₹31,000 per month

Education Qualification: BE, B.Tech, ME or M.Tech

Experience: 2 years

Age Limit: 28

Website: https://www.nitk.ac.in/

Email: jakarthik@nitk.edu.in