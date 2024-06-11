A 25-year-old tourist died at Karnataka’s Hebbe waterfalls on Monday after slipping into the water. The tourist is identified as Shravan, a native of Hyderabad who travelled to Chikkamagalur with friends. Hyderabad man dies after falling into Karnataka's Hebbe falls(Pexels [Representation Image] )

According to reports, Shravan came from Hyderabad by bus and rented a bike to tour around Chikkamagalur. On Monday, along with friends, Shravan visited Hebbe waterfalls on a bike. Due to rains in recent times, there was a heavy flow at Hebbe waterfalls and rocks around the area were too slippery. Shravan accidentally slipped into the waterfall, and he was rescued with the help of locals. When he was brought out from the waterfall, Shravan was reportedly alive, and he was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead at the hospital.

“The friends' group did not know how to swim, and they still entered the water. There was a high flow of water,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Nine out of 22 trekkers from Bengaluru died due to adverse weather conditions at a trek in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand. A team of 22 members went on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi, and a trekking company called Himalayan View Trekking Agency took them. While on their way back to the base camp, the weather conditions at high altitude turned ugly, and they were trapped on the mountain.