‘I am sure he is in danger’: Tech professional missing in Bengaluru for 10 days, wife pleads for help - Report

In a concerning development, a 37-year-old tech professional, originally from Lucknow, went missing in Bengaluru more than a week ago. The techie was identified as Vipin Gupta, who had recently moved to the Karnataka capital for work. He was last seen on August 4, News9 reported. The missing techie's wife, Sriparna Dutta, is appealing for immediate assistance after facing delays and lack of progress in the police investigation.

Most notably, authorities have uncovered that a withdrawal of ₹1.8 lakh was made from Vipin's bank account shortly after his disappearance, and his phone has been switched off ever since.

Vipin's wife, Sriparna Dutta, has now taken to Facebook Live to appeal for help in locating her missing husband. Despite having filed a police report, Sriparna said in the video that the investigation has made little headway.

Here's what we know so far

Vipin was last seen around 12:42 pm on August 4 in the Tatanagar area of Kodigehalli, as he was leaving his house on his green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was wearing a beige jacket and dark grey track pants. Sriparna noted that he left without any bags, the report said.

The police initially refused to file Sriparna's complaint, causing delays in the investigation. The FIR was only registered on August 6 after numerous visits to the police station. Up until August 8, there was no progress, except for locating Vipin's CD-R, she said, as quoted by the publication.

Frustrated by the lack of response, Sriparna reached out to higher authorities. No action was taken when she contacted the ACP and sent her request to the DCP via WhatsApp, she said. She met with the Bengaluru North East DCP at the Amruthahalli station on August 9. “He shouted at me when I mentioned there was no action from the police,” she recounted.

The case has now been assigned to Inspector Sunil R, who is expected to gather CCTV footage, according to another report. However, Sriparna pointed out that she had already provided all necessary information to the inspector on August 4, with no follow-up actions taken since.

The couple have two daughters, one aged 5 months and the other 14 years. “I am 100 percent sure he is in danger as so much money was withdrawn from his account after his disappearance. He loves his two daughters a lot and would never abandon them,” she added.

Sriparna sought urgent assistance from both the public and the police. “Please help me, I beg you. We had plans to travel for our younger baby’s annaprasadam on August 8. My husband would not leave us,” she pleaded.