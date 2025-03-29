'I will raise my voice against BS Yediyurappa': Suspended MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Following the expulsion from the BJP, Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal criticized the BJP leadership for allowing dynasty politics, questioning the positions held by Yeddyurappa and his sons in the state. Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

BJP workers on Saturday held a protest in support of Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal in Kalaburagi.

Speaking to ANI, Basangouda Patil Yatnal said, "I will raise my voice against BS Yediyurappa and his son, who made the party in the state a party of their family. PM Modi, in every public rally, has always spoken that he will end nepotism, corruption, and politics of 'adjustment'. I have also raised my voice for the same and was expelled from the party. I questioned the BJP leadership about the Yeddyurappa family's influence in the party. Yeddyurappa is a parliamentary board member, his younger son is the state president and MLA. Is this not dynasty politics? I asked this question to the high command."

"When Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister, he did not support the Hindus during the riots in Shivamogga or protect Hindu interests. His son, the current state president, has never supported Hindus either. That's why we raised concerns about their family's corruption, and for that, I was removed from the party," Yatnal said.

"I won't beg anyone to bring me back. I haven't made any mistakes. We have been loyal to the party, and if they want to apologize, it's not me, but them who should seek forgiveness. I have always supported BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. Prime Minister Modi is a good leader, but decisions are being made at lower levels that are damaging the party in Karnataka," Yatnal addeid.

He further added, "We are united in our cause. Most of the MPs and MLAs from Karnataka are supporting us. Seventy-five percent of MLAs are against the current leadership. We are not criticizing the party, we are just trying to free it from dynasty politics. I have never criticized the BJP. It is our party, and we will not disrespect it. But those supporting the Yeddyurappa family need to understand that their actions are harming the party. If a new party is formed, we will strengthen the BJP and bring back its original values."

"I'll never join Congress or JD(S); if the BJP calls me back with all respect, I'll be in the BJP; otherwise, I'll announce my decision on Vijayadashmi," Yatnal said.

BJP on Wednesday expelled Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years over repeated violations of party discipline, citing his failure to adhere to previous warnings despite assurances of good behaviour, according to a letter issued by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee.

The letter addressed to Yatnal stated, "The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices. It has accordingly been decided to expel you for six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand removed from any party position that you may have held until now.