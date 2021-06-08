IAS officer hints at political link to her transfer

Karnataka Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer, Rohini Sindhuri on Monday said that she “did not anticipate her transfer” from the post of Mysuru deputy commissioner, days after spat with now former co/mmissioner of Mysuru City Corporation, Shilpa Nag and their subsequent transfer.

“This happened suddenly while we were in the middle of doing good work. Though we did not anticipate it, it has happened,” Sindhuri told reporters on Monday.

The state government transferred Sindhuri and Nag on Saturday after the latter alleged harassment and humiliation from the former and tendered her resignation from the service on Thursday. Nag who was Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation was transferred as director (e-governance) at the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department while Sindhuri, who was serving as deputy commissioner was transferred as commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that there is no question of reviewing the transfer of the two senior officials in Mysuru district after Sindhuri met him and urged him to reconsider the decision. “Because she (Rohini Sindhuri Dasari) has been transferred, she came [to meet me]. Once a transfer is done, there is no question of reviewing it and I have asked her to report (to her new role),” the CM said.

The spat between the two officials has sparked off a political war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the opposition outfits like Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S).

While speaking to a Kannada TV news channel on Monday, Sindhuri hinted at political interference and that she was shunted out after she tried to reclaim land encroached by local politicians. “We should have been allowed to work freely. Unnecessary interference by a few should not have been there,” she said.

People aware of the developments earlier told Hindustan Times that Sindhuri had thwarted efforts by at least two influential persons to usurp around 1500 acres of land next to a lake to build a 5-star resort.

For the last three years, Sindhuri has been the target of vicious attacks--both at a professional and personal level--leading to transfers and court battles. After she was transferred from Hassan district in 2018, Sindhuri had approached the courts over her wrongful transfer and was reinstated, further aggravating those against her, people aware of the developments said.

Meanwhile, a TV news byte of Nag, shared widely on social media on Monday, she can be heard saying that the motive of her resignation had been achieved. Though Nag had resigned in a press conference, there was no formal letter to the state’s chief secretary, people aware of the developments said, indicating the possibility that she was pressured to do so.

Sindhuri said that she sympathises with Nag’s “insecurities”.

The Congress said that the battle between the two officials showed a complete collapse of the administration under chief minister BS Yediyurappa.