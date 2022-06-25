IKEA to shift purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru
After vowing ₹3,000 crore of investment in Karnataka and opening India's largest store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has now decided to shift its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru, starting May 1, 2023, news agency PTI reported.
IKEA's purchasing office sources products for its global supply chain from India, which it has been doing since the 1970s. The Swedish firm procures its raw materials from industries, including textiles, mattresses, home accessories, plastic and metal products, in India. IKEA, while speaking about its brand new store in the Karnataka capital, said it aims to source around 50 per cent of its products locally.
IKEA's store in Bengaluru is its fourth in India and the firm has said it wants its purchasing office to be near the other entities.
"With expanding business development, our outlook in India is positive and we want to be in close proximity to other IKEA entities (like Retail, Global Business Operations) and the many customers. To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023," PTI quoted the company.
The home decor and solutions firm has a "relocation policy" which is said to facilitate its existing employees in Gurugram to move to Bengaluru.
"If a co-worker chooses not to move to Bangalore, we will do our utmost to support them in finding job opportunities within IKEA such as IKEA retail India or other IKEA units outside India. It will follow the recruitment process and relocation support as per the relocation policy. If a co-worker will not be able to find a job within IKEA, we will support with external job coaching from our career transition service provider," IKEA said.
(With PTI Inputs)
