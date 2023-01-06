In Bengaluru, over 100 fined for altering number plates. Cops thank heavy rains

The Bengaluru police launched an operation against defaulters who tamper the registered number plates of bikes. On Thursday, the traffic police announced that over 100 people were fined in the last four weeks at the state capital for altering the number plates in various ways to escape the police camera captures and fines.

Kuldeep Kumar, deputy commissioner of police(traffic), Bengaluru(west) tweeted, “Drive against defaulters for defective no. plate continues. The no. plates are wontedly damaged, hidden by mask or by use of chewing gum & white paint on a part of it.”

Drive against defaulters for Defective no. plate continues. The no. plates are wantedly damaged, hidden by mask or by use of chewing gum & white paint on a part of it. Thank you #bengalurians for immense support. In last 4 weeks more than 100 defaulters identified & fined. pic.twitter.com/WCDqDZVnnn — Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, IPS (@DCPTrWestBCP) January 5, 2023

The DCP also admitted that the recent heavy rains helped them to identify such tampered number plates as the hidden numbers popped out during the downpour. “Thank you #bengalurains for immense support. In the last 4 weeks more than 100 defaulters identified and fined,” Kuldeep Kumar wrote further.

Also Read | Bengaluru: How bikers are hiding number plates to get rid of challans. Video

Earlier, police also said that a few bikers had specially designed the number plates which can automatically be hidden when they are out without the helmet. In a video that was shot by the police, the accused were seen explaining how they can escape fines by hiding the registration number from police cameras. They also agreed that it was an intentional set up to get rid of traffic fines.

Bengaluru police have already announced that they will be setting up an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 50 crucial junctions in the city. The traffic violations will be captured through high-end cameras at these 50 junctions in Bengaluru, said the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON