In Bengaluru raids linked to pharma firm, gold, diamond jewellery seized: Report
- The Income Tax Department on Wednesday combed through 36 premises of a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm across nine states and seized gold and diamond jewellery and cash of more than ₹1 crore. The pharma company is accused of evading tax, news agency ANI reported.
The department scoured 36 locations of the company across nine states on July 6 and found substantial incriminating evidence in the form of documents and digital data, according to an official statement released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
The tax department's officials have now reportedly seized unaccounted cash of up to ₹1.20 crore and gold and diamond jewellery worth more than ₹1.40 crore.
The company, which has not been named, is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and has branches in over 50 countries.
Evidence collected against the firm suggests that tax was evaded using methods like accounting ‘unallowable’ expenses by distributing freebies to medical professionals under the head "Sales and Promotion".
The group has been accused of spending around ₹1,000 crore in promoting its products unethically by giving out freebies in the form of travel expenses and gifts to doctors in the name of "Promotion and Propaganda", "Seminars and Symposiums", "Medical Advisories" etc.
Officials estimated the total amount of tax evaded by the company to be over ₹300 crore, for which it has used various fraudulent means including artificially inflated deductions and inadequate allocation of expenses.
(With ANI Inputs)
-
Sargun Mehta: I have swept KMC auditorium
Sargun Mehta has carved a niche for herself in both the small screen space as well as the Punjabi film industry. But, not many know that the artiste's first brush with acting was, in fact, in #SaddiDilli — she was a part of The Players, the theatre society at her Alma mater, Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. As someone who has lived DU life, one can't help but ask about Mehta's favourite hangout spots on campus.
-
Bihar hooch tragedy: Patna high court acquits 13
A bench of justices Ashwini Kumar Singh and Harish Kumar on Wednesday ordered their immediate release unless they are required in any other case. A court in Goplaganj convicted the 13 in February 2021. In its 89-page judgment, the bench noted the investigation in the case was started without the registration of a First Information Report. The bench found no independent witness was examined.
-
Patna: 2 PFI activists, including ex-cop and SIMI member, arrested under UAPA
Patna police on Wednesday arrested two Popular Front of India activists from Phulwarisharif police station area and booked them under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring and attempting to create religious animosity and promote enmity between two religions. Police told HT that both the accused trained youths on the name of PFI and SDFI (Social democratic party of India). Patna police added the Enforcement Directorate will investigate the fund trail matter.
-
RSS 'chintan shivir' to begin today in Bengaluru, eye on 2023 polls
A “chintan” session organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 assembly polls will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. It will be attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. RSS leaders, including Mukund, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are also likely to attend the 'chintan shivir'.
-
Light showers, scattered rain expected in Delhi today
Light and scattered rainfall are expected in the capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said and issued a green alert for Delhi. The alert will remain in place until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle. Parts of Delhi are likely to receive isolated light rainfall until Saturday. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded 123.7mm of rainfall in July.
