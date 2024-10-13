In crackdown, Bengaluru civic body closes down 21 PGs for non-compliance with new guidelines: Report

Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic administrative body governing Bengaluru, on Thursday sealed as many as 21 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations for failing to meet newly issued guidelines. According to BBMP Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore, these PGs were operating without proper business licenses or adherence to safety and hygiene standards, The New Indian Express reported. The BBMP is determined to enforce standards to improve safety and living conditions for residents in PG accommodations.(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Out of the 2,193 PG centres in BBMP limits, 1,578 are compliant with the guidelines, while 615 have been flagged for violations. Notices will be sent to these non-compliant PGs, and failure to comply will result in further action, including sealing the establishments, the report said.

BBMP officials stated that three notices had already been issued to these PGs for running illegally, lacking both licenses and basic amenities. Under the BBMP Act of 2020, action was taken to shut down one registered PG and 20 unauthorized PGs. These PGs failed to comply with essential guidelines such as maintaining clean facilities, installing CCTV cameras for security, and providing adequate water supply and hygiene standards, the report noted.

Among the 2,320 PGs identified as unauthorized, 1,674 were found to be following guidelines, while 646 were not. The sealed PGs were primarily those operating without business licenses. BBMP officials have instructed health officers to inspect PGs in all eight zones of the city and close any that are non-compliant, the report added.

Key guidelines for PGs include the installation of CCTV cameras with 30-day footage backup, provision of clean drinking water, hygienic bathrooms, fire safety measures, and the employment of a staff member for 24/7 security. Additionally, PG owners must display BBMP and police helpline numbers on-site and ensure proper waste management, the report further stated.