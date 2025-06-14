Incessant rainfall cripples Mangaluru and surrounding area, coastal Karnataka on red alert

Life in Karnataka's Mangaluru came to a grinding halt on Saturday as torrential rains lashed coastal Karnataka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Dakshina Kannada and surrounding districts. The intense downpour, which began on Saturday afternoon, led to widespread waterlogging, severe traffic snarls, and flooding of low-lying areas. Mangaluru saw heavy down pour on Saturday((Pic for representation))

Several key roads in Mangaluru were submerged, including stretches beneath the busy Pumpwell flyover, where traffic was thrown out of gear. In one incident, a public transport bus stalled mid-route due to flooding. Passengers and local residents were seen wading through knee-deep water to help push the vehicle to safety.

Areas such as Car Street, Lower Bendur, Padil, Kottara, and other flood-prone localities bore the brunt of the downpour. The Padil railway underpass was rendered unusable after rainwater accumulated, cutting off traffic flow. Car Street and nearby residential colonies also reported water entering homes, raising concerns about urban drainage preparedness.

While IMD had been forecasting heavy rains throughout the week with limited rainfall observed until Friday, Saturday's sudden and intense spell has caught many off guard. The department has warned that the red alert will remain in place until the morning of June 16, as weather models continue to indicate the likelihood of more intense showers and thunderstorms across the coastal belt.

Authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless necessary. Emergency services are on standby, and civic agencies have begun pumping out water from inundated zones.

This surge in rainfall is part of a broader monsoonal pattern affecting the western coast of India, with coastal Karnataka frequently witnessing flash floods during peak monsoon activity.

