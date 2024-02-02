‘Injustice has been meted out to Karnataka’: Congress MP DK Suresh over interim budget

Amid the chain of heated arguments between the BJP and Congress over Karnataka Minister DK Suresh's remark of a 'separate nation' over Centre's release of funds to southern states, the Congress MP maintained his stance, accusing the BJP of unfair treatment towards Karnataka. DK Suresh, Congress MP.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Congress MP DK Suresh earlier stoked a controversy by claiming that the southern states of the country will raise a demand for a separate country if the centre 'continues the trend' of not releasing funds for them.

"The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to North Indian states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country," the Congress leader said.

He further threatened to raise a demand for a separate country if the trend continues.

"The centre is getting over ₹4 lakh crore from us and what we are getting in return is negligible. We have to question this. If this is not rectified, all southern states have to raise their voices demanding a separate nation," DK Suresh added.

Miffed by the remarks made by Congress MP DK Suresh, quoting national poet Kuvempu, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya in a post on X wrote, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, in our Nada Geethe, says, "Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujaate, Jaya Hey Karnataka Mathe (Victory to Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India!).

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya further accused the Congress of playing divisive politics. "While the Congress Party has a history of 'Divide and Rule', its MP Sri @DKSureshINC plays the trick again now, wanting the North and South to be divided," he said in a post on X.

He further claimed that the Tax devolution under PM Modi has been far more than when the UPA government was in power.

"The tax devolution to Karnataka during UPA-2 from 2009-14 stood at ₹53,396 crore, whereas Tax devolution during 2014-19 under Sri @NarendraModi Ji Govt crossed 1.35 lakh crore," he wrote.

In a sharp retort to Karnataka BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, Congress MP DK Suresh said that the Central Government has deprived Karnataka of its funds and development.

Training guns at BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, DK Suresh, in a post on X wrote, "You & the other 25 MPs have become spineless, while unfortunately I cannot join your ranks, I continue to speak against this injustice," he said.

He further claimed that the states share came down to 3.64% in the 15th Finance Commission as compared to 4.71% in the 14th Finance Commission.

"While Karnataka stands 2nd in Highest GST Collection, it is one of the last few states to receive grants. Karnataka was among the states that lost heavily under the 15th Finance Commission. The 14th Finance Commission gave #Karnataka a share of 4.71% in the divisible pool of taxes. The state's share came down to 3.64%," DK Suresh said in a post on X.