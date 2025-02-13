'IT city the whole world is watching': Japan ambassador to India on arriving in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, a global technology hub, received high praise from Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, ONO Keiichi, who arrived in the city on Wednesday. Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, ONO Keiichi,(X/@JapanAmbIndia)

Sharing his impressions, the envoy described Bengaluru as "the IT city the whole world is watching.” During his visit, he met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence and discussed strengthening economic ties between Japan and the state.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to boosting investments and fostering collaboration between Japanese companies and Karnataka’s industries

The ambassador also participated in the Japan Session at Invest Karnataka, where he highlighted the contributions of Japanese firms in advanced IT, artificial intelligence (AI), and other cutting-edge technologies. Expressing optimism, he stated that he looks forward to deeper partnerships between businesses from both regions.

"Took part in the Japan Session at Invest Karnataka. The session introduced advanced IT, AI and other technologies of Japanese companies active in Karnataka. Hope to see further progress in collaboration between companies from Japan and Karnataka.

State gets huge investment proposals

Karnataka received huge investment proposals in the renewable energy sector during the inaugural session of the Invest Karnataka-2025 here on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, JSW Neo Energy Ltd promised investing ₹56,000 crore on solar and wind projects, battery energy storage, blade manufacturing, and setting up a wind turbine generator plant.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited committed ₹50,000 crore for the development of renewable energy power projects and rooftop solutions across the state.

ReNew Private Limited will set up four gigawatt renewable energy project worth ₹50,000 crore and Serentica Renewables India Private Limited announced investing ₹43,975 crore for the development of renewable energy projects.

Mahindra Susten will set up renewable energy project worth ₹35,000 crore and Hero Future Energies will invest ₹22,200 crore in green hydrogen, its derivatives and renewable energy.

