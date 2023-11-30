close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘It is a social problem’: Karnataka health minister on sex determination racket

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 30, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Dinesh Gundu Rao also said that he has ordered the officials in all districts to be vigilant about such activities.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called the sex determination racket in the state as a ‘social problem.’ Rao’s comments came after Karnataka police caught a gang who has been running sex determination unit in farms near Mandya and the government has ordered a probe on the matter.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister said, “It is a worrying trend in the state and the government will take all necessary actions against such people. But the fact is that it is more of a social problem. Many people are reaching such illegal abortion units and getting their girl children aborted. Many fake doctors and compounders are involved in this vicious process.”

Rao also said that he has ordered the officials in all districts to be vigilant about such issues. “The government will not tolerate such anti-social activities and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things. All the officers are directed to be vigilant of such activities around and inspect all hospitals,” he added.

Police busted the sex-determination and female foeticide racket last month with the arrest of two accused -- Shivalinge Gowda and Nayan Kumar -- in the district headquarters town of Mandya, near Mysuru, when they were taking a pregnant woman for abortion in a car.

During interrogation, the accused-duo revealed a jaggery unit in Mandya, used as an ultrasound scan centre, from where a police team later seized the scan machine, which did not have valid authorisation or other official documents, a senior police officer said.

