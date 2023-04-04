'It's fake': Karnataka BJP clarifies on contestants list which is viral

The Karnataka BJP has responded on a candidates list for upcoming assembly elections which is doing rounds on the internet and called it a fake one. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that the complete list of candidates will only be out on April 8 or 9. 'It's fake': Karnataka BJP clarifies on contestants list is viral

The state unit has also blamed the Congress party and alleged that it is spreading the fake news. The Karnataka BJP tweeted, “Another lie from Congress lie factory. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate selection process is in progress and this list will be 'FAKE' “

Also Read - Five time BJP MLA from Karnataka quits electoral politics

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said, “Opinion is being gathered from local level, then district and state level, and based on a complete information and ground reality, it is being done in a democratic way and I'm confident that it will go on smoothly. We will finalize the list and send it to the high command for approval. The names will be out on April 8 or 9.”

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out the BJP and said that their ‘Gujarat’ model to fool people did not help. The Karnataka Congress tweeted, “Following the Gujarat model, they changed the constituency. Why don’t they release the list itself? They could not bear the protest of the aspirants and supporters and called it fake. Who is "happy" to get the first list of candidates? Did Vijayendra's name appear in Shikaripura after the list was withdrawn?”

The Congress held the Central Election Committee meeting on Tuesday and the second list of candidates is likely to be announced. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.