Jarkiholi interfering with affairs in constituencies, allege BJP leaders

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka have accused fellow party MLA from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi of interfering with the work in their constituencies, an allegation first made by Belagavi Rural Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, people close to developments said on Saturday. BJP leaders have approached the party leadership, alleging harassment from Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. (ANI)

According to the people, Chikkodi BJP Lok Sabha MP Annasaheb Jolley and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Irranna Kadadi have approached the party leadership, alleging harassment from Jarkiholi.

Annasaheb Jolley, whose wife Shashikala is the state minister of the Muzarai department, said Jarkiholi tours the Chikkodi constituency at least twice a week “to divide his wife’s vote bank”.

Jolley said he would not remain silent if Jarkiholi continued to interfere in his wife’s constituency and also in his Lok Sabha jurisdiction. “He might have helped BJP to get power, but it does not mean that he behaves like the chief minister or party president,” he said.

Jolley claimed that Jarkiholi attempted to reign control on the district administration, and he is “directing the officials of his wife’s department”. “Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, party state chief Naleen Kumar Kateel must restrict his activities in other constituencies, else things would go tough for the party,” Jolley said.

Kadadi, a native of Jarkiholi’s Gokak taluk, alleged that Jarkiholi intentionally sidelined him. Kadadi, who was not invited to the unveiling ceremony of the Shivaji statue held recently at Rajhunsghad in Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s constituency, alleged that the administration in the district was acting according to the direction of Jarkiholi and not maintaining the protocol.

Not only did the district administration not invite him, but his name was also not mentioned in the invitation card for the ceremony, he alleged. “I’m an MP, I must be invited, and my name also should be on the invitation card. It seemed done intentionally in Jarkiholi’s directions. I’ll bring this to the notice of the chief minister,” Kadadi said.

Ramesh Jarkholi was not available for comment.

A senior party leader said that the leadership is aware of the concerns and they will be dealt with accordingly.

“This is not a big problem. Jarkiholi is a leader who has a political presence not only in his constituency but in the entire state. The party has given him the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory in the district. Whatever concerns others have can be resolved; it should not be made a big issue. Our leaders are already reaching out,” said a leader who didn’t want to be named.

