JD(S) leader hacked to death, security bolstered

A Janata Dal (Secular) leader was hacked to death by unidentified persons on Wednesday night under Pension Mohalla police station limits in Hassan district, Karnataka, said a police official on Thursday, adding, that the security in the area has been tightened after the incident.

The deceased identified as 40-year-old Prashant Nagaraj was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC), said the police.

The murder of the JD (S) leader has led to slugfest with the regional party leaders blaming the police for the murder.

Nagraj was the council member from Ward 16 in the district. “The incident took place when Nagraj was on the way to his home on a two-wheeler. A gang of four to five people, who came in an auto-rickshaw, waylaid him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He was hacked to death by the gang late on Wednesday in Pension Mohalla police station limits,” said Hassan superintendent of police (SP), R Srinivas Gowda.

According to police, the attackers left the autorickshaw behind at the crime scene and fled. Police found the weapons used for the murder in the vehicle. Forensic teams and the dog squad were called to the spot and have collected evidence from the location, said the police.

SP Gowda said that four teams have been formed to investigate the murder. “This is a sensitive case, so we are approaching it carefully. So far, we have not detained any suspects in the case, but we will be making arrests in the case soon. The inspection of the body suggests it is either a crime of passion or a revenge killing,” the SP said.

His father HR Nagaraj was also murdered in a similar fashion in September 2005, said a Hassan police official, on the condition of anonymity. Nagaraj was also a member of HCMC.

While the police have launched a probe into the matter, Prashant’s wife Soumya lodged a complaint with the police on Thursdayclaiming that her husband was murdered by one Poorna Chandra over an old rivalry. She submitted the complaint before the Hassan police and demanded that Chandra should be arrested.

Reacting to the complaint, SP Gowda said that police have registered the complaint. “The arrests will be made based on the evidence found during the investigation.”

Reacting to Soumya’s complaint, the SP said, “We are collecting all information available and have taken her statement also,” he said.

Even though the deceased ’s wife claimed that the murder was carried out by Chandra, the JD(S) legislator from Hassan and former minister, HD Revanna accused three police officers in the district of the murder.

“Three officers, including the circle inspector of the area where the murder took place and the deputy superintendent of the police (WHO WAS THE THIRD PERSON) are hand in glove with the miscreants. They are also collecting (money) from the rowdies as well. The police can check their call records and find out who they were in touch with, particularly on Tuesday. These officers are behind this murder. They should be suspended immediately, we will provide evidence,” said Revanna.

On Thursday morning, Revanna along with others protested outside the hospital where the JD (S) leader’s body was kept. He asked the SP to transfer the three officers and only then would they will allow the autopsy to take place. The SP and other senior officers came to the hospital and convinced the MLA to talk to the family to release the body for autopsy. Revanna finally agreed after the police officer assured him and other protesters that an investigation will be conducted into the allegation.

Later talking to the media, Gowda said that a probe will be ordered against the three officers. “We have recommended for the probe against these officers and the allegation made by the Hassan MLA. Action will be taken based on the final report,” he said.

Reacting to the murder, national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CT Ravi said that a proper investigation should be conducted into the matter. “There have been allegations that this is a political murder. We want the police to conduct a probe and bring out the truth,” said Ravi.

A murder case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Hassan Town police station, said the police.

