'Kannadigas are on the right side of the argument': North Indian man weighs in on language debate, video goes viral

A North Indian man living in Canada has sparked a heated discussion online after sharing his perspective on the ongoing language debate in Karnataka. In a viral video, he expressed support for Kannadigas.(x/@mellu_slayer)

In a viral video, he expressed support for Kannadigas, stating that they are "on the right side of the argument" when it comes to preserving their language, culture, and identity amid increasing migration.

Watch the full video here:

In the video, the man highlights what he sees as a growing cultural concern in Karnataka, drawing parallels to similar issues in Canada. "Right now, there's a lot of hate going towards the people of Karnataka," he says. "But as a person of North Indian descent, I find the people of Karnataka to be on the right side of the argument. They have every right to defend their land, their culture, their heritage, and their identity."

He argues that the debate is not just about language but about adapting to a region's customs and traditions when choosing to live there. "When you go to a new place, you have to adapt to the culture. You're living there, building a career, and making a livelihood—that’s how you show respect to the land," he states.

Comparing Karnataka’s situation to immigration trends in Canada, he explains how large-scale migration has led to cultural shifts and tensions. "In the past five to six years, Canada has welcomed a huge number of immigrants. Now, you see hate comments towards Punjabis and Indians, particularly North Indians, because they have been flocking to Canada in massive numbers. I see no difference between Karnataka and Canada in terms of defending their culture and preventing mass migration from erasing their identity."

(Also Read: 'How are people affording it?’: Woman questions rising Delhi-Bengaluru flight fares as prices double since 2022)

How did X users react?

The video has triggered a strong response on social media, with users expressing both support and criticism.

One user agreed with the sentiment, writing, "Perfect clarity. Made sense." Another supported the idea of adapting to local culture, commenting, "When in Rome, be like a Roman. That’s basic decency."

However, not all reactions were positive. One user strongly criticized migrants for not blending into local culture, stating, "But then, how can we expect decency from uncouth, uncivilized loudmouths?".

(Also Read: Karnataka: Nine injured as SUV overturns near Tumakuru after driver swerves to avoid dog)