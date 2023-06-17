Karnataka: 15-20 SWDs encroachment removed in 15 days, says BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has removed 25-30 encroachments from stormwater drains (SWDs) in the last 15 days in the view of waterlogging at multiple underpasses and low-lying areas due to rainfall, the officials said. The BBMP officials told they have removed 15-20 encroachments from stormwater drains in the last 15 days. (ANI)

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath, said the removal of encroachments was pending in as many as 571 survey numbers in across the city besides 118 survey numbers where the drive has been halted due to litigation.

“In 571 survey numbers, we are yet to remove encroachments. The majority of the encroachments are in Mahadevapura and KR Pura. We have directed the officials to expedite the process,” Girinath said, adding that a target of 15 days has been given to complete the removal of encroachments.

“I have asked tahsildars to issue orders after conducting surveys without any discrepancies. We are working towards vacating the court stay orders,” he said.

The anti-encroachment drive began after heavy rains hit the silicon city in August and September last year, bringing Bengaluru to its knees. Encroachments on storm water drains in several areas were seen as the key reason for the flooding. The demolition drive was halted earlier this year due to the Assembly elections, officials said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh on Friday also directed the BBMP, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and other agencies to coordinate among themselves to prevent untoward incidents during the monsoon, officials familiar with matter said.

Singh said there are about 20 fire stations and one National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team, to whom the BBMP officials have to notify flooding immediately. “The telephone numbers of all fire stations should be given to the control room. Everyone should work in coordination,” he said.

The BBMP’s forest cell has also been asked to set up depots and make sure that tree branches that fall during rains are cleared from the streets.

The BBMP has also identified 198 flood-prone areas across the city and implemented permanent relief measures in 118 areas, according to officials. The BBMP Commissioner has instructed officials to install CCTV cameras, electric lights, and rainwater meter gauges in the underpasses.

Girinath said that 12 of the 53 underpasses in the city required immediate attention. Emphasising the importance of monitoring flood-prone areas, he directed the officials to arrange pump sets on standby in flood-prone areas and speed up response time to address rain-related complaints.

The development comes in the wake of recent incidents of flooding and a 22-year-old techie’s death in a waterlogged underpass after a short spell of heavy rain, putting the spotlight back on the civic apathy. Waterlogging and flooding has been reported from several parts of the city amid the pre-monsoon showers as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON