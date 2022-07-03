Karnataka asks all schools to hoist Tricolour in August as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive
- They have also been told to ask drivers of their vehicles to hoist the national flag on vehicles, Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.
In line with the Union government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the education department of Karnataka on Sunday issued a circular ordering all educational institutions to hoist the Tricolour on the premises. It also asked them to actively educate and encourage students and staff to do the same at their houses to ensure the success of the campaign.
The Union government has announced multiple campaigns to celebrate 75-years of Independence in August. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign calls for hoisting the national flag at every household from August 11 to 17 to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' of Indian Independence.
The education department also asked the institutions to upload the action taken report on a weekly basis on the website of the Kannada and Culture department. Faculty, non-teaching staff and students of respective institutions should be inspired to hoist the national flag atop their houses, the minister said in the circular.
The central government has also announced many more events, including cultural and social events. Earlier, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme, the ministry of information and broadcasting honoured seven women for their extraordinary achievements in fields, including environment protection, healthcare and aviation. Stories of these seven women have also been documented in collaboration with OTT platform Netflix and will now be screened as short films.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
