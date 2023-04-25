Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in poll fray
Live

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in poll fray

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 09:38 AM IST

As the May 10 assembly election approaches fast, campaigns have intensified, with many union ministers touring the state for rallies and roadshows.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Campaigns have intensified as union ministers and senior leaders set foot in the poll-bound state, mounting attacks on one another. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Campaigns have intensified as union ministers and senior leaders set foot in the poll-bound state, mounting attacks on one another. (ANI Photo)(Arunkumar Rao)
ByYamini C S
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the deadline for the withdrawal of candidatures for the Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday, election officials announced that a total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray. Around 517 candidates withdrew their candidatures.

Meanwhile, campaigns have intensified in the southern state as both Congress and the BJP have roped in many union ministers to hold roadshows and rallies. A day after union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda's roadshows, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to visit parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, called the old Mysore region, which is a Vokkaliga heartland.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 25, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in election fray

    Of the total 2,613 candidates that are in the poll fray in Karnataka, 2,427 are male, 184 are females and two others.

    The deadline for withdrawal of candidatures was Monday. A total of 517 candidates have withdrawn their candidature.

    (PTI)

Karnataka polls: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in election fray

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 25, 2023 09:04 AM IST

A total of 517 candidates have withdrawn their candidature till today, even as parties faced "rebel trouble" in several segments.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Bengaluru to observe Zero Shadow Day on April 25 - What does it mean?

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 09:20 PM IST

According to reports, the event will take place at 12:17 pm on Tuesday.

Bengaluru to observe Zero Shadow Day
ByManjiri Chitre

Rajesh Dhruva rubbishes reports of Sampath J Ram being in depression: Urge everyone to not fall for such rumours

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 06:50 PM IST

Actor and director Rajesh Dhruva was among those to break the news of TV actor Sampath J Ram’s death on Sunday

Rajesh Dhruva rubbishes reports of Sampath J Ram being in depression: Urge everyone to not fall for such rumours
ByAayushi Parekh

Vaisshnavi mourns Sampath J Ram: His wife is five months pregnant, don’t know what drove him to do this

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Actor Vaisshnavi talks to us about late co-actor Sampath J Ram, who played the role of her brother in Agnisakshi

Vaisshnavi (Left) on the sets of Agnisakshi with late actor Sampath J Ram (Right)
ByAayushi Parekh

I was falsely projected as anti-Hindu in 2018, says Siddaramaiah

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 04:19 PM IST

He also said there was nothing wrong in state Congress President DK Shivakumar also aspiring for the chief minister's post

I was falsely projected as anti-Hindu in 2018, says Siddaramaiah
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Never imagined to be a CM but..’: Basavaraj Bommai about BJP's CM face

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 03:53 PM IST

He also said that the BJP is winning the election and only high command will decide about BJP’s CM face.

‘Never imagined to be a CM but..’: Basavaraj Bommai about BJP's CM face
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Here are four poll promises of the Congress in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Congress announced that they will implement the promised schemes soon after forming the government in the southern state.

Cong announces their four major poll promises in Karnataka(Mallikarjun Kharge Twitter)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka: IT dept conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 11:51 AM IST

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at two residential premises of former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda.

Karnataka: IT dept conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

3 youths drown after boat capsizes in Karnataka's Udupi

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 10:45 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Ibaz, Fazan and Sufan. Farhan, who was with them on the boat, is missing.

3 youths drown after boat capsizes in Karnataka's Udupi
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Two women get into fist fight for a saree at Bengaluru's discount store. Video

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:23 PM IST

In a viral video, the two women were seen involved in a fist fight with each other in an extremely crowded Mysore silks store.

Two women get into fist fight for a saree at Bengaluru's discount store. Video
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Bommai an accidental CM, BJP’s choice BL Santosh or Prahlad Joshi’: MB Pail

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil said that the homecoming of Lingayat voters to the grand old party will begin from the May 10 assembly elections in the state

Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)
ByArun Dev

Karnataka elections highlights| 'Joined Cong due to disrespect in BJP': Shettar

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 10:52 PM IST

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

"40 pc commission govt will be reduced to 40 seats": Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Rahul said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment draws ire of Bommai

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai responded to Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ remark. Didn’t expect this from him, Bommai said.

Karnataka CM Bommai responds to Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ remark. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent
