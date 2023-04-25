Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Nomination withdrawal ends, 2,613 candidates in poll fray

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the deadline for the withdrawal of candidatures for the Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday, election officials announced that a total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray. Around 517 candidates withdrew their candidatures.

Meanwhile, campaigns have intensified in the southern state as both Congress and the BJP have roped in many union ministers to hold roadshows and rallies. A day after union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda's roadshows, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to visit parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, called the old Mysore region, which is a Vokkaliga heartland.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.