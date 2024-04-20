Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai holds mammoth road show as he files his nomination from Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency

Thousands of people participated in a mammoth roadshow, showcasing the strength of former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai as he filed his nomination here on Friday. Bommai also slammed the ruling Congress for its policies and called it the "worst government".(ANI)

The entire city had turned into a saffron city, with the workers wearing the saffron turban and marching from Hukkeri Math to Sir Siddappa Kambli Circle.

Addressing the gathering, Bommai offered his heartfelt thanks to thousands of workers who had come from all eight Assembly constituencies and said "It was the symbol of victory."

He thanked the people of Hangal, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Ron and Gadag taluks of Haveri District and said, "Narendra Modi must become the PM again, the BJP must cross 400 seats in the country, must win all 28 seats in Karnataka."

"I will honestly try to implement education, employment and irrigation schemes in Haveri district. Nearly one lakh acres of land have been irrigated under the Upper Tunga scheme. Similarly, the Singatalur project will be completed. As the CM, I had the opportunity to hike reservations for the scheduled caste and scheduled Tribes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent respectively. In the OBC category, the 2D group has been created and hiked quota to 9 per cent. Now it is pending with the central government and all of us will work together to implement the same," said Bommai.

Bommai said murders were taking place in broad daylight and in this government, the students and family members were killed. Karnataka was slowly becoming Jungle Raj and this worst government must be removed.

The procession started from Hukkeri Math till Sir Siddappa Kambli Circle via Gandhi Bazaar and Head Post office and it lasted for more than two hours. The cultural troupes and instruments were part of the procession.

Thousands of workers from both BJP and Janata Dal-Secular were present at the time of Bommai filing nomination. They marched together in the procession.

Former CM BSYediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Shivakumar Udasi, former ministers CC Patil, BC Patil, former MLAs Arun Kumar Pujar, Shivaraj Sajjan, actor Tara Anuradha and Anil Mensinkai were present.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place over two phases, with polling slated for April 26 and May 7, as announced by the Election Commission on March 16.