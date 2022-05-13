Karnataka BJP leader found dead, police suspects suicide due to illness
- 46-year-old Anantharaju, who was a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward number 72, was founded hanging from the celling fan in his home on Thursday evening in Byadarahalli.
In a shocking development, a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward was found hanging from the ceiling of his home on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Anatharaju. He is suspected to have committed suicide as he was upset over his thyroid related issues.
Anatharaju, who had contested for the BBMP corporator position in the 2010 election representing the ruling BJP party from the Herohalli ward, died at his home in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru. Police reportedly were informed about the death at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening and rushed to his home to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan.
He was a leader from ward 72 of the Karnataka capital. Based on the primary findings of the investigation being conducted by the Byadarahalli police, Anatharaju committed suicide and no foul play is suspected. However, police officials have told the media that further investigation is underway and the deceased's family members and relatives are reportedly being interrogated to uncover further details.
Reports said the Byadarahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death as Anantharaju's cousin, called Manoj, confirmed in a statement that his family suspect he committed suicide as he was distressed due to his thyroid illness. The BJP leader was 46 years old.
Further details on the case are awaited.
NIA arrests two for alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two people in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. Officials said Arif Abubakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, 51, were arrested on Thursday after NIA questioned them for four days. They added the two were allegedly close to gangster Chhota Shakeel and involved in illegal activities of Ibrahim's D-gang.
Bengaluru Power Cuts from May 13 to 15: Check full list of areas
Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1p. Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City and Raghavendra Layout.
RJD leader shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj
Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot dead a student leader of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar's Gopalganj late on Thursday. Police said Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was close to Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, was returning home after attending a wedding when he was attacked. “He received three bullets.' Police rushed to the scene and recovered empty cartridges.“ Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government over the law-and-order situation in the state.
PSI scam: Ashwath Narayan says govt investigating, guilty will be exposed
Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government is investigating the PSI scam and the people involved with the case would be exposed. "Government is investigating the PSI issue thoroughly, there's no question of shielding anyone. The people who are involved will be exposed, I urge our CM to investigate cases that took place even 10 years ago," said C N Ashwath Narayan.
Karnataka introduces anti-conversion law via ordinance, Archbishop slams move
The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday decided to opt for the ordinance route to give effect to a contentious anti-conversion law in the state, months after the Assembly approved it, even as the Archbishop of Bengaluru decried the move as "sad" and requested the Governor to not to give his assent to it. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the bill.
