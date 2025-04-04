Karnataka BJP worker dies by suicide, alleges political harassment in death note

A BJP worker from Karnataka's Kodagu district allegedly died by suicide on Friday after claiming harassment and humiliation over a politically charged police case. Vinay Somaiah, believed to be in his mid-thirties, was found dead by hanging at a private office in Kodagu. (X/@CTRavi_BJP)

Vinay Somaiah, believed to be in his mid-thirties, was found dead by hanging at a private office in Kodagu. The police have confirmed the recovery of a handwritten death note at the scene, in which Vinay detailed the circumstances that led him to take the extreme step.

(Also Read: Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka CM over silence on AI, praises Andhra’s proactive push)

According to the note, Vinay was arrested nearly two months ago after a complaint was filed by Congress worker Tennera Maina over comments made in a WhatsApp group.

The remarks were allegedly directed at Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, who also serves as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor. Vinay, who was the admin of the group, was held responsible for the content and later released on bail.

In his note, Vinay claimed that the FIR filed against him was "politically motivated" and expressed deep anguish over the humiliation faced by him and his family. He stated that the emotional toll of the incident had become unbearable.

Seeking justice, he named individuals in the note and urged authorities to take appropriate action against them.

Kodagu police have initiated an investigation and are awaiting the results of the postmortem examination. Officials said further action will be taken based on the outcome of the forensic and legal processes.

Home Minister G Parameshwara speaking to reporters said, police will examine and investigate the case. “The police will investigate the matter and take necessary action. During the investigation, the truth will come out, and action will be taken based on the findings.”

BJP reacts

Speaking to reporters in Shikaripura state BJP President BY Vijayendra urged the Home Minister to consider the Somaiah's suicide case seriously and verify about involvement of MLA or anyone else influential in the case, and take necessary action, PTI reported.

Demanding justice for Somaiah's death, he warned BJP will hold strong protests if the government fails to ensure a fair probe and doesn't take immediate strict action.

It is said that Somaiah died by suicide because of such pressure and harassment, and he is said to have mentioned about it in the death note, the BJP chief stated and added “I urge the Home Minister to consider this case on humanitarian grounds instead of like a case linked to BJP worker. This is an example of how citizens and BJP workers are suffering under this Congress administration.”

(Also Read: Jobless for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts his own ‘obituary’ on LinkedIn in viral post)

(With agency inputs)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).