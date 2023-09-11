Karnataka: Boy booked for abetting 17-yr-old girl’s suicide in Chikkamagaluru

A 17-year-old boy was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide attempt of a 17-year-old college girl at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Saturday, police said on Sunday. 17-year-old boy booked for allegedly abetting of 17-year-old girl’s suicide at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district. (Representative Image)

According to police, on August 21, the girl, a PU student in Koppa town was out on a picnic with three Muslim boys when a group of Hindu men followed their car and reportedly threatened the girl for being with boys from another community. The men recorded the whole incident. However, no formal complaint was filed regarding this incident at the time.

The incident came to light when the photographs of the college student taken during the car blocking incident started surfacing on social media over the last three days. The district police department issued a statement clarifying that these photos are recent and that no complaint has been registered at any police station, the police said.

According to the police, the inquiry after the viral pictures caused the student distress and she even complained to the principal about a classmate allegedly insulting her over the incident. In response to the situation, the student attempted to die by suicide within the premises of the Koppa town college on Friday evening.

She was admitted to Koppa taluk government hospital and received treatment. However, her condition is reported to be critical, and she has been transferred to a hospital in Mangaluru for further medical care.

Following the suicide attempt, the girl’s parents filed a case at Koppa police station against her classmate for insulting her. A case was registered under Pocso against the minor boy who insulted her.

“Followed by the complaint of the girl’s parents we have registered a case under Pocso and further investigation is on,” a district police officer on terms of anonymity told HT. He said if investigation indicts more number of accused, they would file an FIR against them as well.