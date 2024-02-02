Karnataka cabinet approves online registration of marriages in state

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to amend the Hindu Marriage Registration Act, which will simplify the process and pave the way for online registrations. The announcement was made by state law minister HK Patil after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha. The chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has allowed couples to submit applications for marriage registrations at Bapuji Seva Kendra and Grama One Centers. (PTI)

Unlike the current practice of submitting the applications only at sub-registrar offices, the government has allowed the couple to submit them at Bapuji Seva Kendra and Grama One Centers.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“To simplify the marriage registrations using technology, the cabinet agreed to amend the Hindu Marriage Registration Act. The chief minister announced the plan in the budget. Using Kaveri 2 software, registrations are allowed online. Bapuji Seva Kendra and Grama One Centers are allowed to receive applications,” said Patil.

On January 8, the state government allowed the inspector general of registration and commissioner of stamps to use Aadhaar authentication for marriage registrations. The government simplified the process to increase marriage registrations, fortify the marriage registration process, and mitigate risks of identity impersonation and fraudulent registrations.

Meanwhile, offline registrations will also continue for people not willing to provide Aadhaar authentication. The new rule will not apply to registered marriages.

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 requires the couple to give one month’s notice before the registration date and mandates the presence of the bride and groom in front of the sub-registrar.

According to the state government, even though the law mandates the registration of marriages, only around 30% are registered in the state. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, approximately 1.6 lakh marriages, including those registered under the Special Marriage Act, were recorded. This figure increased to about 2.04 lakh in 2022-2023. Between April and October of 2023-2024, around 1.35 lakh marriages were registered.

Notably, in February 2006, the Supreme Court issued a directive, mandating states and the Union government to enforce compulsory marriage registration.