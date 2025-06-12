Karnataka cabinet decides to conduct new caste survey in state: CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the decision to conduct a fresh Socio-Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census, in the state, news agency PTI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(ANI Grab )

Speaking to reporters after a special cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision that a new survey is to be conducted.”

90-day timeline

He added that the state government would work in consultation with the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission and has proposed a 90-day timeline to carry out the survey and submit the report.

The move follows a directive from the Congress high command earlier this week, urging the state to initiate caste re-enumeration amid rising concerns from several communities that they were excluded or misrepresented in the earlier survey conducted a decade ago.

The announcement also comes at a time when the cabinet was already reviewing the findings of the Socio-Educational Survey submitted to the government, which was based on the 2015 data collection.

