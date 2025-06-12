Search Search
Karnataka cabinet decides to conduct new caste survey in state: CM Siddaramaiah

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Siddaramaiah said that the state government would work in consultation with the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the decision to conduct a fresh Socio-Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census, in the state, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(ANI Grab )
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(ANI Grab )

Speaking to reporters after a special cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision that a new survey is to be conducted.”

90-day timeline

He added that the state government would work in consultation with the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission and has proposed a 90-day timeline to carry out the survey and submit the report.

The move follows a directive from the Congress high command earlier this week, urging the state to initiate caste re-enumeration amid rising concerns from several communities that they were excluded or misrepresented in the earlier survey conducted a decade ago.

The announcement also comes at a time when the cabinet was already reviewing the findings of the Socio-Educational Survey submitted to the government, which was based on the 2015 data collection.

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
