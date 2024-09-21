Karnataka calls for sister city corridor between Bengaluru, San Francisco to foster innovation: Report

Karnataka has put forward an exciting proposal to establish a sister city corridor between Bengaluru and San Francisco, aimed at enhancing collaboration in innovation, entrepreneurship, and trade. The initiative was discussed by Priyank Kharge, the state’s Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology, during a recent meeting with U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti, The Hindu reported. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said the initiative aims to facilitate U.S. market access for emerging businesses and establish a consulate in Bengaluru to improve job opportunities and student visas. (ANI photo)

Speaking to the media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Kharge detailed how their conversation included plans to facilitate access to U.S. markets for emerging businesses in Karnataka. The talks also touched on the potential development of skill corridors, particularly in sectors like fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor manufacturing, in partnership with Austin, the report noted.

READ | Gadkari announces new 14-lane road project, set to boost connectivity between Bengaluru, Pune, Sambhajinagar: Report

This initiative is designed to boost economic, business, and technological investments while promoting cultural exchanges in areas such as commerce, health, education, and technology, Kharge explained, as quoted in the publication.

Additionally, the Minister shared that Ambassador Garcetti expressed support for the establishment of a U.S. consulate in Bengaluru, which he believes will create job opportunities for locals and improve visa accessibility for students from Karnataka as well as other parts of southern India.

READ | Bengaluru's second international airport site selection nears conclusion, Nelamangala-Kunigal area in talks: Report

Garcetti emphasized that opening a consulate in Bengaluru makes perfect sense, given that Karnataka has become the world’s fourth-largest technology hub. He highlighted the strong technological parallels between the U.S. and Karnataka, noting that Bengaluru ranks fifth globally in AI development and that the state is third in terms of skill development and AI capabilities, the publication added.

This proposed sister city corridor aims to strengthen ties between the two regions, fostering growth in various sectors and enhancing the global standing of Bengaluru as a key player in technology and innovation.