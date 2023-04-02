Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Cattle trader found dead under mysterious circumstances

Karnataka: Cattle trader found dead under mysterious circumstances

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 02, 2023 02:07 PM IST

A cattle trader was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Santhanur Village in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Idress Pasha (38).

"The body of the cattle trader was found under suspicious circumstances," an officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code against one Puneet Kerehalli and others, Ramanagara Police said.

The incident took place on April 1, police said, adding that they have not made any arrests so far.

"Further investigations are underway," the officer said.

More details are awaited

