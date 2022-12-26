Karnataka CM Bommai heads to New Delhi for meeting with BJP high command

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday confirmed his visit to New Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion in the state with the high command. He will also discuss the preparedness of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit for the upcoming assembly election with the national leadership.

“I am going to Delhi today afternoon. The last time when I went to the capital, certain discussions were incomplete and today the meeting has been scheduled. Our national president JP Nadda has called this meeting and all our senior leaders will be participating including Union home minister Amit Shah. More details of cabinet expansion can only be revealed after the meeting," Bommai told reporters.

Bommai also said he would hold meetings with several Union ministers regarding the development projects for Karnataka. “Along with meeting with the party leaders, I will also be meeting Union ministers regarding the development projects in the state. The preparations for the 2023 assembly polls will also be discussed,” said Bommai.

A few weeks ago, Bommai went to New Delhi to attend the meeting called by Amit Shah with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, to discuss the raging border dispute between the two states. "Officially, the meeting is regarding the border dispute, after that if Amit Shah raises the issue, I will be going prepared," the chief minister had earlier said in response to a question on cabinet expansion.

(With inputs from agencies)