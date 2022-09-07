Karnataka CM condoles death of minister Umesh Katti: ‘Lost a very close friend’

Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday condoled the death of state minister Umesh Katti who died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday night. Calling him a “very close friend”, CM Bommai said he had some heart issues but "we never thought he would pass away so soon”.

“He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state,” Bommai told the media.

The chief minister added that the late minister's body will be shifted by air ambulance today and that all procedures will be done after public viewing till 2pm at Sankeshwara. The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi, he said.

Earlier, Bommai tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader, and loyal public servant.”

ಅರಣ್ಯ ಸಚಿವ, ನನ್ನ ಆಪ್ತ ಸಹೋದ್ಯೋಗಿ ಶ್ರೀ ಉಮೇಶ್ ಕತ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖಿತನಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಓರ್ವ ನುರಿತ ಮುತ್ಸದ್ಧಿ,ಕ್ರಿಯಾಶೀಲ ಮುಖಂಡ ಹಾಗೂ ನಿಷ್ಠಾವಂತ ಜನಸೇವಕನನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಆ ಭಗವಂತ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ pic.twitter.com/tcfNlw9Cdr — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 6, 2022

The state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Belagavi district due to the demise of the minister.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also condoled Katti's demise. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Food & Civil Supplies Minister Shri Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Food & Civil Supplies Minister Shri Umesh Katti.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r1MqujopIJ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 6, 2022

Umesh Katti, who was born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics after the death of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U), and JD(S). He has also served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, and Jagadish Shettar.