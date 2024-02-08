Karnataka CM reaches out to people with mass grievance redressal programme in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held grievance redressal programme "Janaspandana", reaching out directly to people to address their concerns and issues with promise of speedy solutions, in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)

The Chief Minister had held a similar exercise on November 27 last year at his home office 'Krishna'. In what is billed to be the first such mass grievance redressal programme held on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, department-wise stalls were set up at the venue to help the aggrieved citizens, who came to seek redressal of their issues.

Earlier Chief Ministers have held such events elsewhere like the home office and official residence. Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to dispose of the applications received from the people, who came from different parts of the State, within three months, official sources said. The Chief Minister was seen personally meeting the people with grievances, especially those with disabilities, having health issues, elderly, and women. He received applications from them, assuring them of appropriate response at the earliest, while directing officials concerned to address them on priority.

According to the Chief Minister's office, people had started pouring into Vidhana Soudha from faraway places the previous night itself. "The application registration process began ahead of schedule at 8.30 am, and realising the arrival of people at Revenue Department Counter more than expected, organisers opened another counter for applicants for Revenue Department and made seating arrangements," it said.

Till 12 noon, there were 7,961 registrations, officials said. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Police, led by Bengaluru Central DCP Shekhar H Tekkannavar. A total of 936 police personnel -- eight ACPs, 23 Inspectors, 58 Sub-Inspectors, 205 Police Constables, 142 Woman Police Constables, 500 Home Guards -- were deployed, in view of the large number of people gathering at the venue. According to an official statement, each stall has been assigned with a number and nodal officers have also been appointed to take first hand information from the citizens and direct them to the suitable departments for further clarification.

Nodal officers have been provided with a register to take note of the aggrieved citizen's name and other details, including phone numbers and referred stall number, for future references too, it said. During the Janaspandana held in November, 4,030 applications were received from aggrieved persons, and 3,738 grievances have so far been addressed, it said.