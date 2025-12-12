Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

CM Siddaramaiah's official air travel bill over 47 crore, Karnataka assembly told

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 03:31 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has incurred air travel expenses exceeding ₹47 crore for government-related trips from May 2023 to November 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official air travel has cost the state exchequer over 47 crore between May 2023 and November 2025. The details were shared by the CM himself, who also oversees the finance department, in a written response to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar in the Legislative Council.

Siddaramaiah's air travel cost includes 181 charter flights and helicopter rides. (PTI)
Siddaramaiah's air travel cost includes 181 charter flights and helicopter rides. (PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie joins Microsoft Research, gets grant from Meta to build AI models at just 22

Siddaramaiah noted that the use of chartered flights, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters was strictly for government-related trips. He pointed out that Section 4(G) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act permits such arrangements for the governor, chief minister and chief justice, enabling the state to hire services from private charter operators for VIP movement, said a report by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | NRI moves to Bengaluru, shocked by colleagues' eating, zero exercise: ‘Running on chai and trauma’

During this period, the chief minister travelled to Mysuru 22 times, spending over 5 crore specifically on the Bengaluru-Mysuru sector, a journey that typically takes around two and a half hours by road. His travels also included visits to major cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai, the report stated.

The government booked a total of 181 charter flights and helicopter rides, 180 for the chief minister and one for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, whose round trip to Mysuru cost 23.18 lakh.

ALSO READ | A 42 lakh land appreciates to a 3 crore jackpot, sparking social media debate on whether to sell or develop it

Breakdown of expenses shows 48 bookings in 2023-24 costing 12.23 crore, another 84 in 2024-25 amounting to 20.88 crore, and 48 bookings from April to November 2025 totalling 14.03 crore.

Of all the bookings, GMP Air Charters handled 180, while GoJets Aviation managed one, the report noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / CM Siddaramaiah's official air travel bill over 47 crore, Karnataka assembly told
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official air travel has cost over Rs 47 crore from May 2023 to November 2025, as revealed in a Legislative Council response. His trips, primarily for government purposes, included 22 journeys to Mysuru, costing Rs 5 crore. The state booked 181 flights, with most arranged by GMP Air Charters, following procurement laws.