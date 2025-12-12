A ₹42 lakh land appreciates to a ₹3 crore jackpot, sparking social media debate on whether to sell or develop it

A Reddit post detailing how a buyer’s agricultural plot skyrocketed in value from ₹42 lakh to nearly ₹3 crore in 10 years has sparked a debate on whether land truly delivers superior long-term returns, or whether success stories are often the product of luck, timing and infrastructure-led booms. A Reddit post about a ₹42 lakh farmland rising to nearly ₹3 crore in 10 years has sparked debate on whether land gains come from smart investing or sheer luck and infrastructure growth. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The Redditor described the investment made by his father in 2015, a 1.5-acre plot in their village near Nagpur, which was bought despite the poor soil quality and only a kutcha access road.

The father purchased the land using savings and proceeds from a previous sale, betting on the village’s gradual development. “It was full of stones… it was hard to cultivate,” the poster wrote, adding that for years the land showed no promise.



Also Read: Infra push turns orchards into goldmines, doubles flat prices; Netizens share real estate investment secrets

Infra boost changed everything According to the post, everything changed between 2021 and 2025 as infrastructure rolled in. A cement road was laid, the Nagpur Metro progressed, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor accelerated activity in the wider region. By early 2024, the family received offers of around ₹90 lakh.

However, the real spike occurred after the announcement of Nagpur Metro Phase 2, which featured a proposed station just 1.5 km from their plot. Builders began buying nearby land, and by early 2025, one developer quoted ₹1.5 crore. Shortly afterwards, a flyover connecting Samruddhi Mahamarg was proposed in the vicinity, and the land appeared within the newly published development map for New Nagpur. A builder eventually offered ₹3 crore for the once-overlooked patch of rocky soil.

Redditors claim land can deliver outsized returns, but not without heavy risks Redditors noted that land, particularly agricultural land near expanding cities, can yield exceptional returns. One of them calculated that the investment delivered a 21.5 percent CAGR over 10 years. “For Nifty50 it is 13.5 percent… I will say you got lucky with this investment.”

Another wrote that people often underestimate “how much land gets appreciated and how much wealth it creates,” sharing how his own family saw land bought in 1975 for ₹1,500 grow to a valuation of ₹17 crore.

But others flagged legal risks associated with land. One user noted their family’s ongoing title dispute stemming from a survey error in the 1980s and warned that agricultural parcels can easily become entangled in litigation. “Land is extremely prone to legal risk… higher risk you take higher reward you can get,” a commenter wrote, stressing that such plays come down to an investor’s risk appetite.



Also Read: How farmlands turned into a real estate jackpot — no trading, no flipping, just patience and timing

What should the owner do now? Sell vs develop Several users urged the family to hold and develop the land rather than sell it. “Build a small complex for rental income,” one suggested, adding that construction also helps protect against encroachment. Another recommended a joint venture with a reputed builder, even proposing a 50-50 revenue split plus goodwill money.

Others, however, advised cutting risk and liquidating.

Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said the decision ultimately depends on the landowner’s priorities and risk appetite. In rapidly developing corridors, where infrastructure projects, connectivity upgrades and real estate activity are accelerating, a joint venture (JV) with a reputable developer often delivers the highest long-term returns. According to him, holding the land through the development cycle typically unlocks significantly more value than an outright sale, though it requires patience and a degree of risk tolerance.

Singh explained that such land parcels can also be leased to corporates for warehousing, office use or even hospitality projects, depending on location and zoning potential. These interim uses generate steady rental income while preserving the asset’s appreciation potential.

“In most JV structures, developers offer between 28 per cent and 35 per cent return on investment, and in some cases, Grade A developers may offer close to 40 per cent,” he said, noting that landowners must be prepared to wait two to three years for the project to be completed and fully sold out. If the owner chooses to sell instead, Singh said that the plot would likely fetch its prevailing market valuation, around ₹4 crore, depending on the micro-market conditions.