Maharashtra govt grants full legal validity to digitally signed land records, here’s what you should know

The Maharashtra government's Revenue Department announced on December 4 that it has accorded legal validity to digitally issued land records, including documents such as 7/12 and 8A land title extracts, as well as mutation records. The initiative was announced by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Maharashtra government's Revenue Department has accorded legal validity to digitally issued land records, including documents such as 7/12 and 8A land title extracts. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

What is a 7/12 and 8A extract? A 7/12 extract is an official land record issued by the Maharashtra Revenue Department that provides comprehensive details of agricultural land, including ownership, type of cultivation, area, crop information, and any encumbrances. It is widely used as the primary proof of land ownership and plays a crucial role in land transactions, loans, and verification processes.

The 8A extract complements the 7/12 by focusing on the financial details of a land parcel. It records revenue assessments, taxes owed, and the landlord-tenant structure, serving as a key financial ledger for rural land holdings. Banks, buyers, and government authorities often rely on the 8A extract to verify land-related liabilities.

What is a mutation record? A mutation record documents changes in land ownership or rights following events such as sale, inheritance, gift, or partition. Once a transaction occurs, a mutation entry updates the government’s land records to reflect the new owner. While not a title deed, it is essential for ensuring that official revenue records accurately reflect who controls and pays taxes on a given property.

What has changed? According to Maharashtra government officials, citizens could previously download their land records online; however, it was mentioned that the records were for informational purposes only and did not have legal validity. Hence, that digitally downloaded record could not be used for any official transaction, such as loan processing, among others.

However, on December 4, the Maharashtra government issued a statement that it has given legal validity to digital land records.

"Citizens can now obtain digitally signed 7/12 and 8-A village records and mutation entries through the state's 'Bhulekh Mahabhumi' portal for ₹15," the statement said.

According to the statement, to add validity, digitally downloaded land records will carry a QR code and a 16-digit verification number, and will be considered fully valid for all governmental, semi-governmental, banking, loan processing, and judicial proceedings.

The statement stated that, under Section 5 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, these computer-generated land records will be deemed certified true copies of the original documents, thereby eliminating the requirement for manual signatures of talathis or other officials, according to the statement.

Chandrashekar Bawankule, Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, has directed collectors and divisional commissioners of all the districts in Maharashtra to ensure immediate implementation of the decision.

A real estate developer from Mumbai, not wishing to be named, said, "It is good that anyone can download basic land records online by making a required payment and giving information to avoid misuse. Currently, the offline method of obtaining a true copy from the officials is lengthy and time-consuming.”