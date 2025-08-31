Infra push turns orchards into goldmines, doubles flat prices; Netizens share real estate investment secrets

Fifteen years ago, a family skipped buying 12 acres of mango farmland in Bengaluru priced at just ₹23 lakh. Today, the same land, now beside an eight-lane highway, is worth over ₹30 crore. Stories like these highlight the bittersweet side of real estate: missed chances that sting and unexpected windfalls that turn into ‘accidental jackpots.’ From orchards-turned-goldmines to flats that doubled before handover with new infrastructure, here’s what netizens have to say. From missed ₹ 23L mango farms now worth ₹ 30cr to flats doubling overnight, netizens share bittersweet real estate wins and regrets. (Representational image) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

“5 years back, we were at the registrar’s office to buy 12 acres of mango farmland for just ₹23 lakh. My uncle warned my dad that mangoes would be hard to maintain, so he walked away. A few years later, an eight-lane highway came up there, today, each acre is worth ₹2.8 crore,” one of the Redditors wrote.

Several users recalled buying farmland or plots in small towns that skyrocketed in value due to infrastructure projects. One netizen purchased two acres near a Tier-3 city, intending only to build a farmhouse, but the announcement of a new ring road and local developments tripled its value within 18 months. Another narrated how a one-acre plot bought for ₹50 lakh in 2004 is now fetching upwards of ₹20 crore after successive deals with builders.

For other Redditors, under-construction apartments became windfalls. A user said his colleague booked a 2.5BHK in 2023 for ₹79 lakh, only to see resale prices soar to ₹1.4 crore even before possession. A Bengaluru buyer who invested in a Sarjapur flat at ₹5,500 per sq. ft. in 2022 said nearby developments, from a corporate restoring a local lake to a private listed realtor’s mega-project, nearly doubled values in just three years.

From farms to fortune: Real estate’s biggest windfall

Apartments that doubled in price before delivery

The haunting ‘what ifs’

For every success, there were regrets. One Redditor confessed: “I almost bought a plot for ₹50 lakh in 2019, but hesitated. The government later built a taluk office nearby, and the same land is now a commercial hub with high rental yields. I still regret not taking that loan.”

Another shared how his family sold five acres of agricultural land in 2005 for just ₹10 lakh due to local unrest. “Today, the circle rate puts it at ₹7 crore. I begged my dad not to sell, but I was too young to change the decision,” he said.

Painful misses: Deals that got away

Bengaluru’s property market is witnessing record highs, with prices climbing faster than any other major city in India. Data from Knight Frank India shows that between January and March 2025, the city saw a 16% surge in residential values, taking average rates to ₹7,116 per sq. ft.

The jump is clearly visible on the ground. In Devanahalli’s Jade Garden, a gated community where plots were selling at around ₹2,000 per sq. ft. in 2021, rates have now touched ₹6,000– ₹7,000 per sq. ft. Apartments too have seen steep appreciation, a 3BHK at Brigade Orchards in north Bengaluru that cost ₹65 lakh last year is now priced at nearly ₹80 lakh, while a unit at Aishwarya Excellency on Old Madras Road has risen from ₹1.2 crore to about ₹2 crore in just a year.