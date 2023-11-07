Karnataka CM takes dig at BJP's drought study tour, says it should get relief from the centre

Taking a dig at BJP's state-wide drought study tour, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked the opposition party to approach the Central government and ensure that the state gets the relief funds at the earliest. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.(ANI )

Pointing out the delay in release of drought relief funds from the Centre, he also questioned the BJP's concern for the state and its farmers.

In Karnataka, 216 out of the total 236 taluks have been declared drought-hit by the state government.

"Let them do it. The Central team has already come and studied the drought situation. They have not yet submitted the report to the Government of India. Here, the BJP, for the sake of politics, are saying that they will go on a drought study tour," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the saffron party's ongoing drought study tour.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, let BJP leaders go to the Central government instead, and ensure that the state gets drought relief funds at the earliest.

"The Central team has already studied the situation. We have also studied. Let them study. I don't have any objection. I'm not saying that they should not study, but it's been long since we sent the memorandum to the Central government seeking relief, and the Central team visiting the state. They (Central team) have not yet given the report and the Union government has not yet released relief," he added.

The BJP has formed 17 teams headed by leaders, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, to tour all 33 districts of the state and assess the drought situation till November 10.

The party has said that it will submit a report to the government, and seek special time in the next Assembly session for a debate on the issue.

Pointing out that the state has sought a drought relief of ₹17,900 crore as per norms, while the actual loss is to the tune of ₹33,700 crore, Siddaramaiah said, if BJP leaders have concerns about the state's villages, farmers, and Karnataka, let them ensure that the state receives relief funds at the earliest.

"There are 25 MPs (of BJP from the state), let them sit there (in Delhi) and get it done," he said, alleging that the concerned Central Ministers did not even give an appointment to the state's ministerial team, who had gone to Delhi, to meet them and appraise them of the situation.

"What concern do they (BJP) have for Karnataka?" he questioned.

Responding to a question about JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy's purported statement alleging that the drought survey was not done scientifically, the CM said, "Who did the survey? The Central team comes under whom? Let him blame the Union government for stating that they have not done it scientifically."

