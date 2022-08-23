Karnataka : Congress postpones protest in Kodagu due to prohibitory orders
Congress postpones protest in Kodagu due to prohibitory orders
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said with district administration clamping prohibitory orders in Kodagu, his party has decided to "postpone" its protest by laying a siege to district police headquarters, as government's orders should not be defied. The former Chief Minister said the party will discuss and decide on the future course of action.
"There is a right to freedom of movement according to the constitution, but as part of a conspiracy they (BJP) have tried to scuttle it. The DC and SP have clamped Section 144...we can oppose and do it, but as the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, I do not want to violate the law, the party does not want to violate law," Siddaramaiah said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the protest was a party programme and not personal, so after discussion with state president and leaders, it has been decided to postpone it. "As we should not defy the orders of the government, we have postponed it. After discussing with leaders, we will decide on the further course of action," he said, as he also alleged that BJP announced 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha' with a mala fide intention aimed at scuttling Congress' protest.
The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha', both scheduled on August 26. Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders and workers had planned to lay a siege to the SP's office in Kodagu, on August 26, following the incidents of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu on August 18.
Alleging that Police were ineffective and did not make any attempt to control protesters when a handbill was thrown inside his car and couple of eggs were hurled at it in a few places during the visit, Siddaramaiah said, "at one place even a stone tied in a cloth was thrown, it fell elsewhere, but police were totally inactive and remained silent spectators." Further claiming that despite knowing about the protests at several places, the SP was "most inactive", he said, "According to me this was a government sponsored protest. Police could have stopped it, but they did not...15-20 RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP workers were there at three to four places where eggs were thrown. " There seemed to be clear instructions from the government not to prevent, what was 'a well planned' and 'organised' protests, he added. Claiming that Sampath, who is accused of throwing an egg, had been to RSS 'Shakhas,' Siddaramaiah said, he has been forced to make false claims, about his association with the Congress.
"He (Sampath) is a 'pucca' RSS fellow, BJP MLA Appachuranjan gave him a bail and got him out of jail. There are his old photos with Appachuranjan and with saffron shawl, he has no links with Congress as claimed by him," he said. Noting that BJP is envious after the success of his mega 75th birthday bash at Davangere earlier this month, Siddaramaiah said, that's the reason they have started indulging activities to target him; also they fear him, as he clearly exposes them. Reacting to former CM, B S Yediyurappa accusing him of unnecessarily creating issues and confusion, by planning a protest in Kodagu, he said, "Which party is Yediyurappa from, what else can you expect him to say. When he (Yediyurappa) says hurling eggs was wrong, how can protesting against it also be wrong?" Seeking to know why Yediyurappa did not oppose BJP's Jagruti Samavesha, he asked, "why did they announce Jagruti Samavesha on the same day we had decided to hold a protest?" "They announced after I announced the protest. They clearly had mala fide intentions," he said.
-
Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line
Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track. The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods.
-
Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
-
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
-
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
-
Bihar: UGC begins special drive for varsities as HC threatens to stop VC salary
The University Grants Commission has launched a special drive in Patna from August 23 to 28 for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs) submitted by them. The counsel of UGC said this before the Patna high court, which is hearing a case related to pending utilisation certificates from the state institutions for funds worth crores availed in the past.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics