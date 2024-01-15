Karnataka Congress workers file complaint against Anantkumar Hegde

Karnataka Congress workers and KPCC General Secretary S Manohar lodged a complaint against former Union Minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde at the High Ground Police Station on Sunday. Anantkumar Hegde. (ANI photo)

The complaint comes after Anantkumar Hegde said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi were cursed with cow slaughter, adding that "Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami day," a result of the curse by the revered ascetic Karpatri Maharaj during a significant agitation for the ban on cow slaughter.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also Read - Attempted to hush up Haveri gangrape case by offering money, alleges Bommai

"BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde has spoken insultingly about Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. This is insulting to the entire people of Karnataka. We have already protested against him. He has made an open statement that the mosques in the state should be demolished. His statement has threatened law and order. Therefore, a police case should be registered immediately and he should be arrested," Manohar told ANI.

Anant Kumar Hegde who attended a programme in Kumta on Saturday said that when Indira Gandhi was the PM, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter.

"When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was an assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi, Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi," he said.

"He cursed that your clan would be destroyed on "Gopasthami day" itself. Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on Gopashtami, and Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami," he added.

BJP MP Hegade also spoke vividly about the origin of many mosques.

Giving another controversial statement, Anantkumar Hegde connected the fate of Bhatkal's golden village to the destruction of Babri Masjid. He remarked that just as the Babri Masjid was distroyed, Bhatkal's mosque would meet a similar fate.

"As Babri Masjid was destroyed, Bhatkal's golden village will also join its line soon, Bhatkal's masjid will also be Demolished like Babri Masjid, This is the decision of Hindu society, It is not the decision of Ananthkumar Hegade," he said.

"Consider it a threat if you want. There is also a mosque in CP Bazaar of Sirasi. This was earlier the Vijaya Vitthal Temple. Our opponent is not Congress but the mentality of some people," he asserted.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP MP over his controversial remarks and said that the language used by the latter reflects his culture.

"The language used by Uttara Kannada MP Anantakumar Hegde for political purposes reflects his culture. Is it possible to expect a better culture from Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that he would change the Constitution when he was a central minister?" Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.