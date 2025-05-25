Karnataka Covid cases: 24-year-old pregnant woman from Belagavi tests positive

Karnataka's Belagavi district reported its first COVID-19 case in the ongoing surge, after a 24-year-old pregnant woman tested positive, health authorities confirmed on Saturday. The case has prompted stepped-up monitoring and contact tracing in the region. A 24-year-old pregnant woman in Karnataka tests positive for Covid-19

District Health Officer Dr Eshwar Gadad urged residents to remain calm and not give in to panic. “There is a mild rise in COVID-19 cases across Karnataka. One case has emerged in Belagavi, but all testing and field surveys are being conducted without delay,” he told reporters.

Health officials said the woman’s immediate contacts, including three primary and eight secondary contacts, have all tested negative. “We are maintaining strict vigilance. Our teams on the ground are trained and active, and precautionary measures are fully in place,” Dr Gadad added.

Elderly Bengaluru man dies due to Covid-19

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, an 84-year-old man who was admitted to a private hospital in Whitefield passed away on May 17 due to multi-organ failure. His COVID-19 test, taken prior to his death, returned positive on Saturday, confirming his infection, health department officials said.

According to the latest data, Karnataka has recorded 38 active COVID-19 cases, with Bengaluru accounting for 32 of them. The health department continues to monitor the situation closely.

Officials reiterated that while there is no need for alarm, people are advised to remain cautious and follow basic hygiene practices.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday reassured citizens that there is no reason to panic over the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, describing the situation as “completely under control.”

Addressing concerns over a marginal increase in infections, the minister said that Karnataka has recorded a total of 35 COVID-19 cases so far in 2025, with a small surge observed in the past two weeks. “There has been a slight rise, but nothing alarming,” Rao said.