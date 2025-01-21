Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar calls BJP 'Godse' party, lashes out at the party

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday morning hailed Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally scheduled to be held in Belagavi district today. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

He lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when asked to comment on their reaction to the program, labelling it as the "Godse" party.

Shivakumar said that BJP doesn't know about sacrifices and the freedom movement."I do not want to comment anything about the BJP, those who do not know about the freedom movement. They don't know what is sacrifice. We don't want to hear whatever the Godse party (is saying)," he added.

The Deputy CM said that all leaders of the world have accepted the leadership and non-violence movement accomplished by the father of the nation. This is a programme to mark 100 years of Gandhi as Congress president and even though he is dead, his values are still alive, Shivakumar added.

"Today, there is not just a Congress programme in Belagavi. This is a programme to mark 100 years of Gandhiji as Congress president and even though he is dead, his values are still alive. All the leaders of the world have accepted his leadership and his non-violence movement and we want to take that legacy forward. The history of Congress is the history of the country. So we want to take it forward," Shivakumar told reporters.

'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday left to attend a public rally 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', which is being held in Karnataka's Belagavi. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also left to attend the rally being held to commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the party president.

In 1924, the Congress session was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Karnataka's Belgaum district, which is now called Belagavi. The rally is being held to commemorate the same historic event.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that the program to commemorate 100 years of Gandhi's presidency was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and was being organised on January 21.

Kharge added that the rally was being held to send a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the centre.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Karnataka Minister said no "misinterpretation" or "deviation" from Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution will be tolerated.