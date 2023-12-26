Karnataka detects 34 cases of JN.1, reports 125 new COVID-19 cases; three deaths

Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections mounted to 125 on Monday. The state reported three new deaths and had a positivity rate of 3.96 per cent. Karnataka had registered 104 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with no deaths. All three persons that passed away in kKarnataka due to Covid-19 reported breathlessness and had co-morbidities.(PTI)

Of the new 125 new infections, 94 were from the state capital Bengaluru alone, according to data from the health department's daily bulletin. With 30 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload stood at 436, of which 360 were in Bengaluru.

Among districts, 13 new cases were reported from Mysuru, five from Dakshina Kannada and Hassan each, two from Shivamogga and Vijayanagar each and one from Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru and Davanagere districts each. Meanwhile, around 20 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases.

Deaths were reported from Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan, one from each district. All three persons that passed away due to the viral infection reported breathlessness and had co-morbidities, the bulletin noted.

Karnataka detects 34 JN.1 cases

The health department also issued a circular on Monday, saying, “In view of increased incidence of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states of Kerala & reporting of JN.1 variant in Tamil Nadu necessary precautionary measures are being taken up in Karnataka.”

“Samples of Covid-19 positive cases were tested for the newly reported Omicron variant of Covid 19, i.e., JN.1 at NIV, Pune & NCBS, Bengaluru,” it added, noting that “Genome sequencing results of 60 samples are available as on date, out of 192 samples submitted. Total 34 cases have been detected as JN.1 variant.”

Out of the 34 JN.1 cases detected in the state, 20 were from Bengaluru city, four from Mysuru, three from Mandya and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.89 lakhs. As many as 3,155 samples were tested in the state, among which 2,072 were RT-PCR tests, while 1,083 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

The Case Fatality Rate of the state was recorded to be standing at 2.4 per cent, while the total death tally since the start of the pandemic was at 40,324. Of the 436 active cases in the state, 400 were isolated in their homes, and the remaining were hospitalised, with 29 patients in general wards and seven in the ICU.