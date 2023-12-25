Karnataka cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 to meet tomorrow

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said the state government's Cabinet sub-committee will meet on December 26 to discuss on the recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on further measures to be taken to manage Covid-19 situation in the state. The Karnataka government had recently constituted a four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by state health minister for Covid-19 management. (ANI)

He also indicated that there will be no imposition of any restrictions as of now, while stressing the need for people to remain cautious or take precautions.

"As we increase Covid tests, cases will increase. Our TAC has met yesterday and has held discussions, the cabinet sub-committee which is meeting tomorrow will look into their suggestions or recommendations and decide on what further measures need to be taken," Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, other than urging people to be cautious and take precautions, there is no imposition of any restrictions for now.

"There are no restrictions as of now (on New Year celebration and other activities), I feel that there is no such situation. Nowhere in the country or world there is any restriction, despite JN.1 subvariant prevalent everywhere. There are no such guidelines from the central government or the World Health Organisation," he added.

With 1,441 tests done, Karnataka on Sunday reported 106 fresh cases of Covid infections, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 344. Bengaluru alone reported 95 fresh cases.

Rejecting Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka's allegation that the state government was in deep slumber on the issue of Covid, Rao said no government in the country has been as proactive as the Karnataka government, in taking measures to handle the Covid situation, taking precautions, and making necessary arrangements.

"We are not here to create panic among people...there are also Central government guidelines and TAC suggestions, which are being followed. The state government is handling things responsibly, there is no need to do politics on this," he said, adding that the Chief Minister has instructed that the mistakes of the past in handling the situation should not be repeated.

Ashoka in a post on X said, “Congress government is sleeping on Covid. Globally Covid-19 cases are rising, WHO has issued a warning, the Centre has sent an advisory to all States, but the Congress Govt in Karnataka is still in deep slumber putting the lives of people at risk.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must immediately take stock of the situation and order a mock drill to ensure that all oxygen plants are operational, he added.