Karnataka Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting for 28 seats to begin at 8am

Karnataka Election Result Live: The fate of all parliament candidates in the country will be decided in a few hours as the counting for Lok Sabha Elections will begin at 8am. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and it went to polling in two different phases in April and May. The southern state is a crucial state for both NDA (BJP+JDS) and the Congress party as all three parties want to prove the mettle in this region.

Here are the 28 Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka

Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Kolar, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga

Key candidates and seats from Karnataka in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Bengaluru South

The sitting MP from the BJP, Tejasvi Surya took on former Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy in this general election from Bengaluru South.

Bengaluru Rural

Congress’ DK Suresh will be taking on BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath, a cardiologist and son-in-law to former prime minister HD Devegowda.

Hassan

Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in the custody of SIT for his alleged sexual harassment charges is the sitting MP of the JDS and he was fielded once again by the NDA against Congress' Shreyas Patel.

Mandya

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy contested from this seat representing the NDA and Congress fielded Star Chandru against the JDS second-in-cheif.

Shivamogga

BJP’s tall leader BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra who is already a sitting MP took on Geetha Shivarajkumar who is the daughter of another former chief minister late S Bangarappa.

Dharwad

BJP once again fielded union minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad and he took on Congress youth leader Vinod Asooti who is a first time contender.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Chikkodi seat (76.99%). In the Davangere seat (which recorded a turnout of 76.23%), it was an electoral battle between two political families of former minister and Lingayat leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa and incumbent MP GM Siddeshwar.

The second highest voter turnout was reported in Haveri, at 76.78%. In Shimoga seat (which recorded a turnout of 76.05%), former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Raghavendra, is contesting. Suspended BJP leader KS Eshwarappa and a member of Rajkumar family, Usha Shivakumar, are contesting against him.

The alleged sexual exploitation case involving JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has become a significant focus midway through the campaign. This has sparked a statewide narrative against the BJP’s alliance with the JD(S), putting both parties on the defensive.

How Bengaluru Voted in the past?

The elections in Bengaluru was conducted during the second phase and nearly half of the voters in the city gave a miss to the voting, Less than 55 % voting was recorded in Bengaluru. In 2019, three Bengaluru Lok Sabha seats out of four recorded less than 60% of voter turnout. The voting percentage in Bengaluru South stood at 53.47% in 2019, whereas Bengaluru North and Central recorded 54.66% and 54.28% of voter turnout

What did Exit polls suggest

Most of the exit polls gave a clear edge to the NDA in Karnataka and predicted that BJP and JDS will win at least 20 out of 28 seats here. As the Congress won the assembly elections in 2023, the exit polls come as a shocker to the grand old party. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar have already rubbised the exit polls and said that the Congress will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka.

Below are the exit poll predictions in Karnataka

News18 - NDA: 23-26, INDIA: 3-7

Times Now-ETG Research - NDA: 23-26, INDIA: 3-7

Jan Ki Baat - NDA: 21-23, INDIA: 5-7

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat - NDA: 20, INDIA: 8

Axis My India - NDA: 23-25, INDIA: 3

Republic PMARQ: NDA: 22, INDIA: 6

Republic Bharat-Matrize - NDA: 22, INDIA: 6