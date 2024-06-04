Karnataka Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting for 28 seats to begin at 8am
The counting for votes of Lok Sabha polls will commence shortly as the fate of 28 Lok Sabha seats will be decalred today
Karnataka Election Result Live: The fate of all parliament candidates in the country will be decided in a few hours as the counting for Lok Sabha Elections will begin at 8am. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and it went to polling in two different phases in April and May. The southern state is a crucial state for both NDA (BJP+JDS) and the Congress party as all three parties want to prove the mettle in this region....Read More
Here are the 28 Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka
Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Kolar, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga
Key candidates and seats from Karnataka in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Bengaluru South
The sitting MP from the BJP, Tejasvi Surya took on former Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy in this general election from Bengaluru South.
Bengaluru Rural
Congress’ DK Suresh will be taking on BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath, a cardiologist and son-in-law to former prime minister HD Devegowda.
Hassan
Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in the custody of SIT for his alleged sexual harassment charges is the sitting MP of the JDS and he was fielded once again by the NDA against Congress' Shreyas Patel.
Mandya
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy contested from this seat representing the NDA and Congress fielded Star Chandru against the JDS second-in-cheif.
Shivamogga
BJP’s tall leader BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra who is already a sitting MP took on Geetha Shivarajkumar who is the daughter of another former chief minister late S Bangarappa.
Dharwad
BJP once again fielded union minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad and he took on Congress youth leader Vinod Asooti who is a first time contender.
The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Chikkodi seat (76.99%). In the Davangere seat (which recorded a turnout of 76.23%), it was an electoral battle between two political families of former minister and Lingayat leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa and incumbent MP GM Siddeshwar.
The second highest voter turnout was reported in Haveri, at 76.78%. In Shimoga seat (which recorded a turnout of 76.05%), former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Raghavendra, is contesting. Suspended BJP leader KS Eshwarappa and a member of Rajkumar family, Usha Shivakumar, are contesting against him.
The alleged sexual exploitation case involving JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has become a significant focus midway through the campaign. This has sparked a statewide narrative against the BJP’s alliance with the JD(S), putting both parties on the defensive.
How Bengaluru Voted in the past?
The elections in Bengaluru was conducted during the second phase and nearly half of the voters in the city gave a miss to the voting, Less than 55 % voting was recorded in Bengaluru. In 2019, three Bengaluru Lok Sabha seats out of four recorded less than 60% of voter turnout. The voting percentage in Bengaluru South stood at 53.47% in 2019, whereas Bengaluru North and Central recorded 54.66% and 54.28% of voter turnout
What did Exit polls suggest
Most of the exit polls gave a clear edge to the NDA in Karnataka and predicted that BJP and JDS will win at least 20 out of 28 seats here. As the Congress won the assembly elections in 2023, the exit polls come as a shocker to the grand old party. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar have already rubbised the exit polls and said that the Congress will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka.
Below are the exit poll predictions in Karnataka
News18 - NDA: 23-26, INDIA: 3-7
Times Now-ETG Research - NDA: 23-26, INDIA: 3-7
Jan Ki Baat - NDA: 21-23, INDIA: 5-7
TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat - NDA: 20, INDIA: 8
Axis My India - NDA: 23-25, INDIA: 3
Republic PMARQ: NDA: 22, INDIA: 6
Republic Bharat-Matrize - NDA: 22, INDIA: 6
Karnataka Election Result Live: Why all eyes are on Bengaluru Rural?
Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat has grabbed special attention in Karnataka politics this time as a fierce battle is expected between two national parties.
Both the Congress and BJP-JDS alliance have taken this seat as a matter of prestige and conducted a high-profile campaign.
Congress’ DK Suresh took on BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath, a cardiologist and son-in-law to former prime minister HD Devegowda. It will be an important election for both Vokkaliga leaders as it will prove their mettle in the influential community of Karnataka.
Karnataka Election Result Live: Agents reach counting stations
The agents of all political parties are reaching to the counting stations and heavy security is already deployed at the counting stations. Extra police force has already been set up at sensitive areas and CCTVs cameras are fixed in every counting station.
Karnataka Election Result Live: Postal ballots will be counted at 8 am
The counting 8am will begin with the postal ballot votes and EVMs will be opened at 8:30 am. The instructions were already given to the all counting staff at all the stations.
‘Let them enjoy, why should I stop’: HD Kumaraswamy on Congress' confidence
After Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress is winning 295 seats, HD Kumaraswamy said that it is not possible.
Speaking to reporters, former CM said, "Up to tomorrow, they can enjoy by telling that they are going to get 15 seats in Karnataka and 295 in the country, why I have to stop them. Up to tomorrow afternoon, they can enjoy feeling like that."
‘Loser Congress in planning something’: CT Ravi
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi said that the Congress planning something vile today after the results. In an X post, CT Ravi said, “It appears that LOSER CONgress is planning something sinister tomorrow after the election results are declared.”
How many seats BJP and JDS shared in Karnataka?
According to a seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, BJP is contesting on 25 seats and JD(S) on three seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
The exit polls on June 1 predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning most of the seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress not putting up a good show.
Narendra Modi will be the PM for third time: HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that Modi will be the PM for third time. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya in Karnataka.
He said, “NDA will come to power comfortably, there is no question of going back. Congress is trying to strengthen the minds of the Congress workers to attend tomorrow's counting by misleading them. He (PM Modi) will be Prime Minister here for the third time.”
Exit polls are media game: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the exit poll predictions as "media creation" as he expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc crossing the 295-mark in the Lok Sabha elections. He also said that the Congress will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka out of 25.
Former minister Eshwarappa contested as independent from Shivamogga
Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa turned into a rebel and contested as an independent from Shivamogga where BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is contesting. He alleged the Yediyurappa's family of not giving a ticket to his son from Shivamogga.
Karnataka Election Result Live: Exit polls suggest JDS will win all three seats
The JDS contested in Mandya, Kolar and Hassan seats in Karnataka which is alliance with the BJP. All eyes are on Prajwal Revanna's Hassan seat where the sitting MP and accused in sexual harassment case is contesting. Many exit polls suggested that Prajwal is winning from the Hassan.
Karnataka Election Result Live: Congress party rubbishes Exit polls results
Most of the exit polls gave a clear edge to the BJP and JDS in Karnataka and Congress party rubbished them. As most of the exit polls suggested 20+ seats for the BJP and JDS in Karnataka, Congress said that it will also win 20 seats at least in the state.
Karnataka Election Result Live: Bengaluru to have three counting centers
The arrangements for counting have been made in Bengaluru in all three centers and BBMP is overlooking into all the facilities. CCTVs were fixed across the counting centers and counting will sharply begin at 8am
Karnataka Election Result Live:How many seats did parties win in Karnataka in 2019 LS polls?
In 2019, the Congress had won just one of the state’s 28 seats as against the BJP’s 25. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won from Mandya against Nikhil Kumaraswamy.