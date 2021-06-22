Karnataka excise department logs 10% boost in revenue during lockdown

The Karnataka excise department has reported 10% more revenue during the period of coronavirus-induced lockdown than under normal circumstances, state excise minister K Gopalaiah said.During the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengaluru, Gopalaiah talked about the rise in revenue by ₹500 crore by quoting statistics.

“During the period between April 1 and June 15 when lockdown was introduced, the total revenue earned by the excise department was ₹4,500 crore. This is 10% higher than the usual business quarter, as in a typical quarter, the state’s excise revenue hovers around ₹4,000 crores," the minister said.

This hike in revenue is attributed to the increased sale of liquor. Though the bars were closed during the entire period of lockdown, the liquor stores were allowed to operate for four hours.

This relaxation allowed the consumers to buy liquor and enabled its steady sale. Member of the Karnataka Federation of Wine Merchants, Ganesh Shetty said, the sale of IMFL stocks and foreign-made liquor was particularly faster and in bulk.

IMFL is a shortened form for 'Indian- made foreign liquor'. On Fridays and Saturdays the liquor sale almost doubled in select outlets.

"With the lockdown coming to an end in many districts, we look forward to the return of normalcy to our business too. But nevertheless we will continue to operate and abide by the Standard Operations Protocols", Mr. Shetty added.

