Karnataka government plans 1 paise per litre water tariff hike amid rising demand

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 07:39 AM IST

DK Shivakumar said water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru’s development, announced on Friday that the government is considering a water tariff hike of one paise per litre. The proposal was confirmed in a statement from his office.

The DCM was replying to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, who urged the government to provide Cauvery water to houses quickly in view of the approaching summer.

Shivakumar was replying to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, who urged the government to provide Cauvery water to houses quickly in view of the approaching summer.

"Water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014. In view of the losses, BWSSB has proposed a hike of 7-8 paise per litre. But I have told them 7-8 paise is too much. The government is contemplating a one paise hike per litre. We will discuss the same with MLAs from the city and take a decision," he said according to ANI.

"We had a difficult year last year. As many as 7000 borewells had dried up, and hence, the government had taken over private water tankers. We have executed the 5th stage of Cauvery, which provides water to 110 villages. March 22 is Water Conservation Day, and the government has decided to observe a month-long campaign to create awareness about water conservation," the DCM said.

"Builders have built large apartments, but none of them have paid deposits to the BWSSB. They have taken connections illegally. We have issued notices to them," he warned.

Govt will take over water tankers this summer

"The government will be taking over water tankers this summer too. The water tanker business has become a mafia. We have also decided to fill all the lakes with treated water in order to recharge the ground water. Cauvery 6th stage plan is also ready," he said.

"A lot of people are using drinking water to wash livestock and to water gardens. Many of them are covering the bare ground with concrete, which affects water absorption. We will take action on these things. The water conservation month will create awareness about all these things," he added.

Replying to BJP MLC Keshava Prasad, who raised the issue of compensation to those displaced by Alamatti dam and about objections raised by Maharashtra, the DCM said, "I am of the opinion that an all-party delegation must go to Delhi and urge the Centre to issue a Gazette notification on 3rd stage of Upper Krishna project," said the statement.

BJP MLC C T Ravi tried to pull DCM's leg by asking if there was some 'good news' behind his 'pleased look' today, especially after the dinner he hosted for the MLAs last night. "Pleasing people is equal to worshipping Shiva", the DCM quipped.

When MLC Ravi Kumar asked when he could expect the 'good news', he said, “I have been climbing up the ladder ever since 1984. I have actually climbed down a little due to your troubles. You sent me to Tihar jail, but you are not saying this.”

