Karnataka govt asks students to get their own answer sheets for board exams, faces heat from opposition

The Karnataka government is receiving heat from the opposition after it asked the school students to bring their sheets to write answers instead of providing them. The school students were informed that the examination centres would only issue question papers, and answer sheets will not be given. Karnataka govt asks students to get their own answer sheets for board exams

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) will conduct board examinations for the students of classes 5, 8 and 9. The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had reportedly informed all the headmasters about the new rule and asked them to keep students updated about this.

According to a report in The Hindu, in the academic year 2022-2023, the KSEAB provided answer sheets along with the question paper. However, this year, it decided only to give the question paper.

The latest move is receiving severe criticism from students, parents and even opposition parties. Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said that the government has lost its dignity.

In an X post, Tejasvi Surya said, “Congress Govt, which has pushed Karnataka into bankruptcy, is now forcing students to bring their own Answer Booklets for board exams. This govt is in complete mess & has lost the dignity to continue in office.”

Surya also requested Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to release funds to the education department so that it can provide answer sheets to students for board exams. “Urge CM Shri @siddaramaiah to immediately borrow & release funds to the education department, ensure answer booklets get printed. Lack of foresight and planning by the govt shouldn't stress the student community,” Surya added further.