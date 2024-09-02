 Karnataka HC extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM in MUDA case till Sept 9 | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka HC extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM in MUDA case till Sept 9

PTI | ByYamini C S
Sep 02, 2024 09:00 PM IST

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved to the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor's order.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended till September nine the interim stay on trial court proceedings against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. The Court adjourned for a week the hearing on Chief Minister's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the case.

The Court adjourned for a week the hearing on Chief Minister's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Court adjourned for a week the hearing on Chief Minister's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand's sanction for his prosecution in the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to get 89 new IT tech parks in Yeshwantpur, Whitefield, Bellandur, Koramangala, other areas: Report

Appearing for the Respondent number 4 (R-4) Snehamayi Krishna, senior advocate K G Raghavan made submissions when the hearing resumed. "Heard the learned senior counsel K G Raghavan, the learned Advocate General seeks a week's time to make his submissions.

List the matter on September 9 at 2:30 pm. Interim order granted on August 19 shall continue till the next date of hearing," Justice M Nagaprasanna said. The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

ALSO READ | Wedding bells or fraud smells? Know all about Bengaluru's latest door-to-door scam

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved to the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor's order. In the petition, the Chief Minister submitted that the sanction order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

ALSO READ | ‘All Bengaluru potholes will be filled within 15 days,’ says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah sought quashing of the Governor's order contending that his decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka HC extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM in MUDA case till Sept 9
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On