Karnataka HC orders state to enforce loudspeaker ban between 10pm-6am in religious places
The Karnataka high court on Friday instructed the Basavarj Bommai government to enforce the 10 pm - 6 am ban on loudspeakers across the state, including at religious places, pubs and restaurants, news agency PTI reported. The petition was originally filed by one Rakesh P in 2021.
A bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and including Justice Ashok S Kinagi has ordered officials to carry out a drive to check if loudspeakers or public address (PA) systems are being misused. Officials have also been directed to also submit a report in three weeks, PTI said.
"We have been informed that loudspeakers are being used in various religious places, such as mosques and temples (including the temple controlled by the government), gurdwaras, and such other places as pubs and restaurants," the court said.
"The concerned authorities are required to take appropriate action and they shall not permit use of loudspeakers, public address system and other musical instruments producing sounds above permissible decibels from 10 pm to 6 am," the court said.
The court was told officials had issued 'permanent licences' - illegally - to some establishments and religious places to use loudspeakers. The government counsel, however, said no such licence was granted under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules and Police Act.
The next hearing is scheduled in three weeks.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief comissioner Tushar Giri Nath had issued a notice that allowed religious groups and establishments to seek permission - before May 25 - from the Assistant Commissioner of Police to use loudspeakers.
With inputs from PTI
