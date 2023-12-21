Karnataka HC quashes corruption case against former BJP MLA

Karnataka high court on Wednesday dismissed a corruption case against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa. The former MLA, who was also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps And Detergents Limited (KSDL) was accused of accepting bribe in a tender. Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa was implicated in a corruption case on March 2. (ANI)

The decision came after Senior Advocate Prabhuling Navadagi argued on behalf of Virupakshappa, arguing that the procedure outlined in Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not adhered to during the investigation, officials aware of the matter said.

A single-member bench of the high court acknowledged the arguments presented by the legal team and subsequently quashed the case, issuing an official order. “Virupakshappa found relief due to a procedural technicality, namely that the Lokayukta police investigated without obtaining permission from the Speaker, a requirement under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” theofficial said.

The high court, however, specifically annulled the case against Virupakshappa, clarifying that the legal proceedings against his son and other implicated individuals would continue.

On March 2, the Channagiri MLA was implicated as the key accused in a corruption case initiated by the state Lokayukta, following the apprehension of his son for accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh. Subsequent raids conducted by the Lokayukta revealed a substantial amount of cash totalling ₹8.23 crore.

Virupakshappa, who served as the chairman of KSDL, faced allegations of soliciting bribes through his son, Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer. The accusations included a demand for an ₹81 lakh bribe to facilitate the passage of a bill, leading to the arrest of his son in his office while accepting ₹40 lakh of the demanded amount. Further investigations led to the seizure of over ₹8.23 croreincash from Virupakshappa’s residence, and four additional arrests were made by the Lokayukta police in connection with the case.

Amidst mounting pressure, Karnataka’s BJP MLA Virupakshappa resigned from his position as the chairman of KSDL, attributing the move to what he deemed a conspiracy against his family. On March 27, he was subsequently arrested by the Lokayuktha police. Virupakshappa, who was denied a ticket by the BJP in the last election, was one of seven incumbent leaders facing such a decision.